Labcore Hack for Dayz (External Software)

Information about cheat

We present to your attention an unusual product: the Labcore cheat for the game Dayz. This software is completely External and the interaction with the process and game files is minimal, so the chance of getting bases for using this cheat will also be minimal. It has all the basic necessary set of features: aimbot, ESP and some exploits (MISC). The main feature of this software is StreamProof: labcore is hidden on the recording or broadcast. The list of features can be found below; we also tried to show in detail how the hack works in the video.