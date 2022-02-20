BlastHack
BlastHack - a unique development that uses modern methods of data protection, thanks to which the cheat is maximally reliable and prepared for MatchMaking
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 7,8,10,11
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Visuals
- Highlighting opponents by squares
- Names of opponents
- Amount of health, armor
- Weapon in hand
- Aiming lines
- Auxiliary aim
- Displays dispersion point
- The radius of capture ambot
- Weapon on the ground
- EOD kit
- Bomb location
- OBS traversal
- Model Circle
- Shows the person with the bomb
- Illuminates enemies in color
- Radar
Aimbot
- Aimbot for all weapons
- Triggerbot
- Blinding check
- Smoke check
- Delay after kill
- Anti-scatter
- Radius of the Aimbot
- Tweaking and Tweaking Speed
Additional
- Auto jump and auto-strike
- Ability to remove your hands
- Shows ranks of players in the table
- 3rd Person View
- Auto-acceptance of the game
- Customize display colors of all functions
- Saving the configuration of the reader
Skinchanger
- Replacement of all skins on all weapons
- Visual replacement of ranks
- Visual replacement of medals and wins
- Visual replacement of skins in inventory