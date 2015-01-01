Mason Battlefield 2042 Software (BF2042)
Information about cheat
Battlefield 2042 cheat by Mason Hack is a modern and reliable tool for players who want high-quality software. Inside you'll find a stylish menu, clean and detailed ESP, and a precise aimbot with extensive customization options — all designed for smooth and effective gameplay. This product uses external methods and includes a reliable anti-cheat bypass, making it extremely safe to use. The chance of getting banned is very low. It also features a config system, allowing you to save and load personalized settings with ease. If you're looking for a well-balanced cheat for BF2042 that focuses on safety and visual clarity — Mason Hack is a solid choice.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam, EA Games, Epic Games (EGS)
ESP (WH)
- Enabled - enable WH
- Players - ESP to show players
- Vehicles - show vehicles using WH
- Box - wallhack in the form of boxes
- Health Bar - show players' HP using the indicator
- Name - nicknames of players
- Snapline - ESP in the form of lines to enemy models
- Distance - distance in meters to targets
- Ignore Team - ignore allies
- Max Distance - limit the range of ESP
Aimbot (Aim)
- Enabled - enable aimbot (aiming assistance when shooting)
- Invert Aim Pitch - invert the angle aimbot
- Auto Switch - automatic change of target by aimbot
- Aim Key - key to activate aim (hold)
- Smooth - smoothing of aim movements, the higher the value - the weaker the aim
- Radius - size of the area in which the aim works
- Step - delay between changing the target
- Show FOV - show the size of the aim working area
Misc (Other Mason BF2042 Features)
- CFG System (Save, Load) - config system
- Save CPU - when activated, your processor resources will be saved
- Crosshair - static sight in the middle of the screen
