Mason Battlefield 2042 Software (BF2042)

Information about cheat

Battlefield 2042 cheat by Mason Hack is a modern and reliable tool for players who want high-quality software. Inside you'll find a stylish menu, clean and detailed ESP, and a precise aimbot with extensive customization options — all designed for smooth and effective gameplay. This product uses external methods and includes a reliable anti-cheat bypass, making it extremely safe to use. The chance of getting banned is very low. It also features a config system, allowing you to save and load personalized settings with ease. If you're looking for a well-balanced cheat for BF2042 that focuses on safety and visual clarity — Mason Hack is a solid choice.

System Requirements

  • Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2)
  • Processor: Intel & AMD
  • Video card: Nvidia & AMD
  • Client: Steam, EA Games, Epic Games (EGS)
ESP (WH)

  • Enabled - enable WH
  • Players - ESP to show players
  • Vehicles - show vehicles using WH
  • Box - wallhack in the form of boxes
  • Health Bar - show players' HP using the indicator
  • Name - nicknames of players
  • Snapline - ESP in the form of lines to enemy models
  • Distance - distance in meters to targets
  • Ignore Team - ignore allies
  • Max Distance - limit the range of ESP

Aimbot (Aim)

  • Enabled - enable aimbot (aiming assistance when shooting)
  • Invert Aim Pitch - invert the angle aimbot
  • Auto Switch - automatic change of target by aimbot
  • Aim Key - key to activate aim (hold)
  • Smooth - smoothing of aim movements, the higher the value - the weaker the aim
  • Radius - size of the area in which the aim works
  • Step - delay between changing the target
  • Show FOV - show the size of the aim working area

Misc (Other Mason BF2042 Features)

  • CFG System (Save, Load) - config system
  • Save CPU - when activated, your processor resources will be saved
  • Crosshair - static sight in the middle of the screen

