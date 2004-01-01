Dullwave Software for Battlefield 6 & Redsec
Information about cheat
Introducing the cheat from our longtime trusted partner — Dullwave for Battlefield 6 and RedSec. This cheat has proven itself as a powerful, reliable, and highly stable tool that runs without FPS drops, RAM leaks, or other issues typical of most equivalents. The core of the software is an advanced vector aimbot with a detailed Humanizer system, making every crosshair movement as natural and safe as possible. For battlefield awareness, a professional ESP has been developed which accurately and informatively displays enemies, allies, vehicles, and important objects. The visual part of the software is designed in great detail: customizable colors, gradients, line thickness, filters, and other parameters allow you to adapt visuals for any gaming style. Additionally, two full-fledged radars have been implemented — a compact mini-radar for tracking infantry and vehicles and an indicator radar with arrows around the crosshair, ideal for dynamic firefights. If desired, you can enable the StreamProof mode, which completely hides software elements on streams, recordings, and screenshots.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10 (2004, 20H1, 20H2, 21H1, 21H2, 22H2), Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: NVIDIA & AMD
- Client: Steam
Aimbot (Aim Bot)
- Enable - toggle Aimbot on/off
- Players - aimbot works on infantry (players)
- Vehicles - aim works on vehicles/from vehicles
- Humanaizer - adjustments for legit aimbot resembling human aiming
- Humanaize Min/Max - threshold for activating the humanized aim
- Miss Factor - false hit factor on targets in percentages
- Aim Priority - target selection priority (by crosshair, by distance)
- Aim Key - aim activation button
- Aim Lock - aimbot locks onto target until destroyed
- Prediction - predicts the trajectory of player movements during aim
- Visible Check - aim works only on players within the field of view
- Teammates - aim will target allies
- Bones - select which bone aim will target (head, neck, torso, nearest to crosshair)
- Draw FOV - display aimbot's action area as a circle
- FOV - working area of the aimbot in a circle
- Smooth - smoothens aimbot movements
- Max Distance - maximum range at which the aimbot works in meters
Wall Hack (ESP)
- ESP Preview - preview your ESP settings
- Box - WH for players/vehicles in the form of boxes
- Box Thickness - adjust the thickness of the boxes
- Lines Thickness - adjust the thickness of snap lines
- Skeleton Thickness - adjust the thickness of WH skeleton lines
- Filled Box - fill boxes for better visibility
- Skeleton - WH in the form of skeletons
- Health Bar - HP displayed as a bar
- Snap Lines - WH in the form of lines towards targets
- Nicknames - display player nicknames
- Vehicle Name - display vehicle names
- Distance - distance to targets in meters
- Team Marker - enables squad markers above players' heads
- Show Team - WH displays allies
- Max Distance - WH working range in meters
Radar
- Enable Radar - enable radar for players/vehicles
- Enable Compass - direction to enemies as arrows
- Compass Aim Fov - bind arrows to the aimbot action area
- Compass FOV - adjust the display area for arrows
- Colors - ability to set custom colors for radar elements
Other Dullwave BF6 Features
- Custom ESP Colors - global tab allowing customization of each ESP visual element
- Show FPS - displays real FPS in-game
- CPU Load - displays the real CPU load
- StreamProof - optional protection from cheat capture on screenshots, video recordings, and online streams
