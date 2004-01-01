Information about cheat

Introducing the cheat from our longtime trusted partner — Dullwave for Battlefield 6 and RedSec. This cheat has proven itself as a powerful, reliable, and highly stable tool that runs without FPS drops, RAM leaks, or other issues typical of most equivalents. The core of the software is an advanced vector aimbot with a detailed Humanizer system, making every crosshair movement as natural and safe as possible. For battlefield awareness, a professional ESP has been developed which accurately and informatively displays enemies, allies, vehicles, and important objects. The visual part of the software is designed in great detail: customizable colors, gradients, line thickness, filters, and other parameters allow you to adapt visuals for any gaming style. Additionally, two full-fledged radars have been implemented — a compact mini-radar for tracking infantry and vehicles and an indicator radar with arrows around the crosshair, ideal for dynamic firefights. If desired, you can enable the StreamProof mode, which completely hides software elements on streams, recordings, and screenshots.