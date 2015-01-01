Information about cheat

Crooked Arms — a universal solution for Battlefield 6 with Redsec support, offering balanced functionality and stable performance without unnecessary overload. The software is equipped with a reliable aimbot featuring FOV, smoothness, and distance adjustments. It supports targeting players in vehicles and turrets, target lock, and selecting priority body parts, making shooting more accurate and controlled. The ESP is implemented at a solid level and displays all necessary information: boxes (2D, 3D), skeletons, health, distance, and nicknames. There is visibility filtering, ally display, and separate distance settings, allowing you to adapt visuals to your playstyle. Additionally, there is a 2D radar with adjustable position, size, and target display distance, as well as ESP for vehicles and turrets showing their status and distance. Useful extras include a custom crosshair, flexible color configuration, and full Stream-Proof, letting you record or stream without showing the software. Crooked Arms — a great choice for comfortable gameplay in BF6 and Redsec.