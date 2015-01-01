Crooked Arms Software for Battlefield 6 & Redsec
Information about cheat
Crooked Arms — a universal solution for Battlefield 6 with Redsec support, offering balanced functionality and stable performance without unnecessary overload. The software is equipped with a reliable aimbot featuring FOV, smoothness, and distance adjustments. It supports targeting players in vehicles and turrets, target lock, and selecting priority body parts, making shooting more accurate and controlled. The ESP is implemented at a solid level and displays all necessary information: boxes (2D, 3D), skeletons, health, distance, and nicknames. There is visibility filtering, ally display, and separate distance settings, allowing you to adapt visuals to your playstyle. Additionally, there is a 2D radar with adjustable position, size, and target display distance, as well as ESP for vehicles and turrets showing their status and distance. Useful extras include a custom crosshair, flexible color configuration, and full Stream-Proof, letting you record or stream without showing the software. Crooked Arms — a great choice for comfortable gameplay in BF6 and Redsec.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: NVIDIA & AMD
- Client: Steam, EA, Epic Games
Aim (Aim Bot)
- Enable – activates the aimbot function (automatic target aiming)
- Aim Key – select the key to activate the aimbot (hold)
- Aim at Knocked Players – aims at knocked (downed) players
- Aim at Player in Vehicles/Turrets – works on players inside vehicles and turrets
- Bones – select multiple priority body parts for aiming (head, neck, left elbow, right elbow, chest, pelvis, left knee, right knee)
- Visible Check – aimbot works only on visible enemies (not behind obstacles)
- Lock Target – locks aim on the active target without switching to other players
- Switch Delay (ms) – delay before switching to another player (in milliseconds)
- Smoothing – aiming speed/smoothness (lower = smoother, higher = sharper)
- FOV Show – displays the FOV circle on the screen (working area)
- FOV – size of the aimbot working area for target acquisition
- Max Distance – maximum distance at which the aimbot works
Players ESP (WH)
- Only Visible – displays only visible enemies (not behind obstacles)
- Teammates – enables display of allied players
- Name – shows player nicknames
- Health – displays health level as a bar
- Snapline – draws a line from the player to the target (from bottom of the screen)
- Box ESP – displays boxes around players
- Box Type – select box type (no boxes, 2D, 3D)
- Skeleton – enables ESP skeleton display based on the player model
- Skeleton Thickness – skeleton line thickness
- Skeleton Max Distance – maximum distance at which skeletons are displayed
- Distance – shows distance to the player
- Max Distance – maximum distance for ESP display on players (in meters)
Vehicles & Turrets ESP
- Show Enemy Vehicles & Turrets – displays active enemy turrets and vehicles (when occupied)
- Vehicles & Turrets 3D Box – enables 3D box ESP for vehicles and turrets
- Vehicles Health – shows health level of vehicles/turrets
- Name – displays the object name
- Distance – shows distance to the objects
- Max Distance – maximum ESP display distance for vehicles and turrets
- Vehicles & Turrets Color – ESP color settings for vehicles and turrets
Radar (2D)
- Enable Radar – enables display of the 2D radar on screen
- Show My Team Players – displays teammates on the radar
- Max Distance – maximum distance at which targets appear on the radar
- Position by X – radar horizontal position (X axis)
- Position by Y – radar vertical position (Y axis)
- Size W – radar width
- Size H – radar height
- Alpha – radar window transparency (lower value = more transparent)
Other Crooked Arms BF6 Features
- Redsec Support – the Crooked Arms cheat for Battlefield 6 supports Redsec
- Stream-Proof – the cheat is invisible on screenshots, videos, and streams (optional)
- Menu Key – menu opening key
- Crosshair – displays a custom crosshair in the center of the screen
- Crosshair Color – allows choosing the custom crosshair color
- Invisible Player – color for invisible (behind walls) players
- Visible Player – color for visible players
- Teammates Color – teammates color
- Target Player Color – active target color for aimbot
- Knocked Players Color – color for knocked (downed) players
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