Phoenix Legacy for Apex Legends: Aimbot + ESP

Screenshot PHOENIX LEGACY APEX_0
Screenshot PHOENIX LEGACY APEX_1
Screenshot PHOENIX LEGACY APEX_2
Screenshot PHOENIX LEGACY APEX_3
Screenshot PHOENIX LEGACY APEX_4
Screenshot PHOENIX LEGACY APEX_5
Screenshot PHOENIX LEGACY APEX_6
Screenshot PHOENIX LEGACY APEX_7
Screenshot PHOENIX LEGACY APEX_8
Screenshot PHOENIX LEGACY APEX_9

Information about cheat

Phoenix Legacy is our most powerful cheat for Apex Legends. This software is equipped with a powerful aimbot, convenient ESP, triggerbot and some other features. Using this product will easily take your game to the next level. Unique development: Safe Mode - this feature will allow you not to get caught when playing with an aimbot. Also included with the Phoenix Legacy is a Phoenix Spoofer to bypass the hardware ban in Apex Legends. Great offer!
Only WH version of this cheat for Apex (Phoenix Neon).

System Requirements

  • Operating system: Windows 10(20h1, 20h2, 21h1, 21h2, 22h2), Windows 11(21h2-23h2)
  • Processor: Intel & AMD
  • Video card: Nvidia & AMD
  • Client: Steam, Origin, EA App Launcher

Aimbot for Apex (Vector & Silent)

  • Aimbot - a feature that helps to aim at enemies when shooting
  • Prediction - predicts the enemy's movements, allows you to more accurately aim at moving targets
  • Fov Radius - draws a circle on the screen that shows the radius of the aimbot
  • PSilent - silent aim. Aimbot mode, in which bullets fly at targets, but the sight is not aimed at them
  • RCS - recoil control system when aiming
  • Color Fov - color selection for the circle showing the radius of the aimbot
  • FOV - target capture radius of the aimbot
  • Smooth - smoothness of aiming the sight at the target with a cheat. The higher the value, the smoother and slower the aiming
  • HChance - hit chance. If silent aim is enabled, this is the chance of hitting the target. If the silent is not enabled, then this parameter gives randomness to hits on hitboxes
  • Key - selection of the key responsible for the activation of the aim. If the key is pressed - aim works
  • Bone - selection of the body part on which the aim will work in priority.

ESP for Apex Legends

  • ESP - this tab is responsible for ESP functions. Various visual features that are drawn on top of the game
  • Player ESP - display various information about players
  • Visible Check - check if the character is behind an obstacle or not
  • Dist - this slider controls the working distance in meters
  • Box - highlighting opponents using boxes
  • Name - shows nicknames (names) of opponents
  • Meters - displays the distance to enemy characters in meters
  • Snaplines - lines that connect you to enemies
  • Health bar - displaying the player's HP bar
  • Shield Bar - Displays a bar of shields
  • Skeleton ESP - wh in the form of skeletons

Glow Hack (Highlighting)

  • Glow - here you can set the highlighting of the enemy models
  • Enable - this parameter activates the outline of enemies
  • Dist - setting the working distance of the function in meters
  • Knockouted - color choice for characters that are knocked down
  • Low Health - the color of opponents with low health
  • Medium health - the color of opponents with low HP
  • High Health - the color of characters with a high supply of hit points
  • Loot Glow ESP - shows loot behind walls with a wallhack

Extra Features of Phoenix Legacy (Misc)

  • Misc - additional functions are configured here
  • Specator list - displaying a list of spectators. Doesn't work very accurately
  • Teammates - teammates highlight color using ESP
  • Mini-tab menu - includes the status of enabled features on the screen
  • Trigger Bot - a function that makes an auto-shot if the enemy hits the scope
  • Spoofer - the cheat also comes with a working spoofer that will help you bypass the HWID ban in Apex
  • Safe Mode - safe mode, the aimbot turns off automatically if spectators are watching you