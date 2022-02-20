Phoenix Legacy for Apex Legends: Aimbot + ESP

Information about cheat

Phoenix Legacy is our most powerful cheat for Apex Legends. This software is equipped with a powerful aimbot, convenient ESP, triggerbot and some other features. Using this product will easily take your game to the next level. Unique development: Safe Mode - this feature will allow you not to get caught when playing with an aimbot. Also included with the Phoenix Legacy is a Phoenix Spoofer to bypass the hardware ban in Apex Legends. Great offer!

Only WH version of this cheat for Apex (Phoenix Neon).