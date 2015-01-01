Phoenix Apex Legends Macros (Recoil Script for Apex)
Information about cheatIt's time to show you our new development - Phoenix private macros for Apex Legends. Recently, it has become more difficult to develop stable and undetected cheats for Apex, so we decided to add a safer product to our range. Our macros are a revolutionary solution in the world of apex scripts and macros. Everything is launched and configured through a convenient menu, works with all weapons and with all models of computer mice. So our program is very easy to use. Phoenix Macros for Apex Legends allow you to gain an advantage in the game with minimal risk of your account being banned. In addition, we sell our program at a very affordable price. If you don't want to risk using cheats, then Phoenix Macro is perfect for you!
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam, Origin, EA App Launcher
Weapon recoil control (Apex Macros)
- Enable - You can enable/disable the macro during the game
- Weapon - the choice of weapons with which the macro will work
- Works with all weapons in the game
- Scopes - works with all scopes in the game
- Attachments - works with all weapon mods in the game
- Control X / Y - adjustment of vertical and horizontal recoil
- Auto-detection of weapons in your arms
- Auto-detection of weapon modules
- Hipfire - macro works when you shoot from the hip (not aiming)
- Legit Mode - is a safer way to control recoil
List of supported weapons (Script / Macros for All Weapons)
- R99
- R301
- Alternator
- RE45
- Flatline
- Spitfire
- C.A.R.
- Hemlock
- Rampage
- Devotion
- Volt
- P2020
- SCOUT G7
- Havoc
- PDW
- L-Star
- w30-30
- Nemesis
List of supported modules for guns
- Double Tap Trigger
- Turbocharger
- 2x HCOG "Bruiser"
- 1x-2x Variable Holo
- 3x HCOG "Ranger"
- 2x-4x Variable AOG
- Barrel Stabilizer
- Laser Sight
Add. Script Features (Phoenix Macro)
- Binds - bind keys to select the desired weapon
- Autodetection - automatic detection of weapons in hands when holding a key
- Selector Circle - a convenient window for selecting weapons (in the form of a circle / wheel)
- Anti OBS - hide the script window and menu on screenshots and when recording via OBS
- Languages - English, French, German, Italian, Polish, Portuguese (Brazilian), Russian, Spanish and Turkish
- Use Controller - phoenix macro for apex works with gamepads
Ty for review 🤗
Leave review
Similar Products
Ancient Apex
- Flexible Aim + Trigger + Recoil Control (RCS)
- Player ESP + Loot ESP with filters and icons
- Various Exploits and Big Map Radar
Dullwave Apex
- Quite a good aimbot, lots of settings
- Many ESP features for displaying players
- Loot ESP with detailed settings
Phoenix Spoofer Apex
- Legendary Phoenix Spoofer for Apex
- The cheapest and most reliable Spoofer
- HWID ban bypass in Apex Legends