Information about cheat Meet: Apex Neon - a reliable product for Apex Legends from the Phoenix team. This cheat only includes stroke and triggerbot. This software is balanced, optimized, the lighting has a pleasant visual style, which changes depending on the amount of health of opponents and some other circumstances. Using a trigger and WH will allow you to play legally and not get banned for a long time. In addition, after purchasing Phoenix Neon for Apex Legends, you can get a Phoenix Spoofer to bypass the HWID ban for free. We are waiting for your purchases and reviews!

System Requirements Operating system: Windows 10 (20h1, 20h2, 21h1, 21h2, 22h2), Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2)

Windows 10 (20h1, 20h2, 21h1, 21h2, 22h2), Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2) Processor: Intel & AMD

Intel & AMD Video card: Nvidia & AMD

Nvidia & AMD Client: Steam, Origin. EA App Launcher