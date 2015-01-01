Phoenix Neon for Apex Legends

Information about cheat

Meet: Apex Neon - a reliable product for Apex Legends from the Phoenix team. This cheat only includes stroke and triggerbot. This software is balanced, optimized, the lighting has a pleasant visual style, which changes depending on the amount of health of opponents and some other circumstances. Using a trigger and WH will allow you to play legally and not get banned for a long time. In addition, after purchasing Phoenix Neon for Apex Legends, you can get a Phoenix Spoofer to bypass the HWID ban for free. We are waiting for your purchases and reviews!

System Requirements

  • Operating system: Windows 10 (20h1, 20h2, 21h1, 21h2, 22h2), Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2)
  • Processor: Intel & AMD
  • Video card: Nvidia & AMD
  • Client: Steam, Origin. EA App Launcher

Select a tariff using the slider

Buy Guide

Phoenix Neon Features

  • Glow - highlighting the silhouettes of opponents behind walls and other obstacles
  • Enemy Only - Shows only enemy characters, allies will not glow
  • Visible Check - Enemies that are in line of sight will be highlighted differently for convenience
  • Health Based - The color of the outline will change depending on the amount of health the target has
  • Knocked Down Check - knocked down characters are shown in a different color
  • Optimization - the cheat is perfectly optimized. Your fps will not decrease when playing with our software
  • Nickname ESP - shows player nicknames
  • TriggerBot - auto-shot when an enemy hits the crosshairs
  • HWID-Spoofer - Phoenix Spoofer for bypassing HWID-bans in the apex legends

Leave review


Similar Products

Ancient Apex
  • Flexible Aim + Trigger + Recoil Control (RCS)
  • Player ESP + Loot ESP with filters and icons
  • Various Exploits and Big Map Radar
APEX
from 3 $

Dullwave Apex
  • Quite a good aimbot, lots of settings
  • Many ESP features for displaying players
  • Loot ESP with detailed settings
APEX
from 3.6 $

Phoenix Spoofer Apex
  • Legendary Phoenix Spoofer for Apex
  • The cheapest and most reliable Spoofer
  • HWID ban bypass in Apex Legends
APEX
from 1.6 $