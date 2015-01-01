Phoenix Legacy for Apex Legends
Information about cheatPhoenix Legacy is our most powerful cheat for Apex Legends. This software is equipped with a powerful aimbot, convenient ESP, triggerbot and some other features. Using this product will easily take your game to the next level. Unique development: Safe Mode - this feature will allow you not to get caught when playing with an aimbot. Also included with the Phoenix Legacy is a Phoenix Spoofer to bypass the hardware ban in Apex Legends. Great offer!
Only WH version of this cheat for Apex (Phoenix Neon).
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10 (20h1, 20h2, 21h1, 21h2, 22h2), Windows 11(21h2, 22H2, 23h2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam, Origin, EA App Launcher
Aimbot for Apex (Vector & Silent)
- Aimbot - a feature that helps to aim at enemies when shooting
- Prediction - predicts the enemy's movements, allows you to more accurately aim at moving targets
- Fov Radius - draws a circle on the screen that shows the radius of the aimbot
- PSilent - silent aim. Aimbot mode, in which bullets fly at targets, but the sight is not aimed at them
- RCS - recoil control system when aiming
- Color Fov - color selection for the circle showing the radius of the aimbot
- FOV - target capture radius of the aimbot
- Smooth - smoothness of aiming the sight at the target with a cheat. The higher the value, the smoother and slower the aiming
- HChance - hit chance. If silent aim is enabled, this is the chance of hitting the target. If the silent is not enabled, then this parameter gives randomness to hits on hitboxes
- Key - selection of the key responsible for the activation of the aim. If the key is pressed - aim works
- Bone - selection of the body part on which the aim will work in priority.
ESP for Apex Legends
- ESP - this tab is responsible for ESP functions. Various visual features that are drawn on top of the game
- Player ESP - display various information about players
- Visible Check - check if the character is behind an obstacle or not
- Dist - this slider controls the working distance in meters
- Box - highlighting opponents using boxes
- Name - shows nicknames (names) of opponents
- Meters - displays the distance to enemy characters in meters
- Snaplines - lines that connect you to enemies
- Health bar - displaying the player's HP bar
- Shield Bar - Displays a bar of shields
- Skeleton ESP - wh in the form of skeletons
Glow Hack (Highlighting)
- Glow - here you can set the highlighting of the enemy models
- Enable - this parameter activates the outline of enemies
- Dist - setting the working distance of the function in meters
- Knockouted - color choice for characters that are knocked down
- Low Health - the color of opponents with low health
- Medium health - the color of opponents with low HP
- High Health - the color of characters with a high supply of hit points
- Loot Glow ESP - shows loot behind walls with a wallhack
Extra Features of Phoenix Legacy (Misc)
- Misc - additional functions are configured here
- Specator list - displaying a list of spectators. Doesn't work very accurately
- Teammates - teammates highlight color using ESP
- Mini-tab menu - includes the status of enabled features on the screen
- Trigger Bot - a function that makes an auto-shot if the enemy hits the scope
- Spoofer - the cheat also comes with a working spoofer that will help you bypass the HWID ban in Apex
- Safe Mode - safe mode, the aimbot turns off automatically if spectators are watching you
