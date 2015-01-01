UNNAMED Lite for Apex Legends (unnamedtech Apex)
Information about cheat
Unnamed Apex Lite for Apex Legends — this is a lightweight and reliable solution for those looking for maximum safety and stability without unnecessary features. This software is equipped only with visual support and a couple of convenient movement options, making it as «legit» as possible and minimizing the ban risk almost to zero. The main feature is Glow ESP: enemies are highlighted in different colors depending on their state. Players outside the field of view are highlighted pink, visible targets are green, and knocked enemies are highlighted orange. This approach helps to quickly navigate the battlefield and keep the situation under control. For movement convenience, Super Glide and Tap Strafe are added to Unnamed Apex Lite — features that provide smoothness of movement and more dynamics in active firefights. The software is not overloaded with unnecessary modules, runs stably and discreetly, while its minimalist functionality makes it an excellent choice for long-term and safe gaming. Unnamed Apex Lite — is a balance of simplicity, safety, and efficiency that Apex Legends players who value reliability and convenience will appreciate.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
- Processor: AMD & Intel
- Video card: AMD & NVIDIA
- Client: Steam, EA App
Wallhack (WH)
- Glow ESP - WH on players with glowing silhouette of player models
- Enable Player Glow - turn on/off player glow
- Enable Weapon Glow - turn on/off weapon glow
- Enable Item Glow - turn on/off item glow
- Visible Check - highlights invisible players with a different color
- Only Visible - highlights only players visible in the field of view
- Ignore Knocked - does not highlight knocked players
- Ignore Teammates - does not highlight teammates
- Brightness - adjust glow brightness
- Glow Colors - players are highlighted with different colors depending on their state
- Pink - players behind obstacles are highlighted pink
- Green - players in the visibility zone are highlighted green
- Orange - knocked players are highlighted orange
- Glow Custom Colors - ability to set custom colors for various states
Other Features Unnamed Apex Lite
- Super Glide – fast and long jump after climbing for instant position change (customizable)
- Tap Strafe – sharp direction change in the air while maintaining movement speed (customizable)
- Keybinds – ability to set custom keys for activating cheat options
- Configs – system of configurations to save and load cheat settings
- Unique Loader – each user gets a unique loader build when downloading the cheat
- Unload Key – key to fully disconnect the cheat from the game
- Additional Information – displays various game performance metrics
- Browser Menu – this cheat also supports configuration via the menu directly in the browser.
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