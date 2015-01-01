Information about cheat

Mason — an advanced internal software for Apex Legends, designed for confident and neat gameplay with maximum configuration flexibility. Its key feature is a powerful aimbot with multiple smoothing modes: from linear to complex curves (Bezier, S-Curve), allowing you to perfectly tailor its behavior to any playstyle. Silent and pSilent modes are supported, along with recoil compensation (RCS), movement prediction, and even Jitter to imitate natural player motion. The visual part is top‑tier: bright and stable ESP displays all essential information without delays — from basic boxes and skeletons to weapons, armor, and spectator list. Visibility and distance filtering are included. The functionality is complemented by a convenient 2D radar with position and scale settings, as well as an extended Loot ESP with detailed item filtering by type and rarity. Another advantage is flexible color customization for almost every element, allowing you to create a fully personalized visual style. Mason — an excellent choice for those who value precise configuration and stable performance.