Mason Internal Software for Apex Legends (Masonhax)
Information about cheat
Mason — an advanced internal software for Apex Legends, designed for confident and neat gameplay with maximum configuration flexibility. Its key feature is a powerful aimbot with multiple smoothing modes: from linear to complex curves (Bezier, S-Curve), allowing you to perfectly tailor its behavior to any playstyle. Silent and pSilent modes are supported, along with recoil compensation (RCS), movement prediction, and even Jitter to imitate natural player motion. The visual part is top‑tier: bright and stable ESP displays all essential information without delays — from basic boxes and skeletons to weapons, armor, and spectator list. Visibility and distance filtering are included. The functionality is complemented by a convenient 2D radar with position and scale settings, as well as an extended Loot ESP with detailed item filtering by type and rarity. Another advantage is flexible color customization for almost every element, allowing you to create a fully personalized visual style. Mason — an excellent choice for those who value precise configuration and stable performance.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2, 26H1)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: NVIDIA & AMD
- Client: Steam, EA App
Aimbot (Aim)
- Enable Aimbot – enables aimbot on players
- Aim Key – aim activation key
- Only Enemy – aim only at enemies (ignore teammates)
- Ignore Knocked – ignore knocked enemies
- Nearest Bone – aim selects the bone closest to crosshair
- Recoil Control – recoil compensation (RCS)
- RCS Y – vertical recoil compensation
- RCS X – horizontal recoil compensation
- Prediction – accounts for target movement (lead)
- pSilent – improved silent aim without visible camera movement
- Silent – classic silent aimbot
- No Sway – removes weapon sway
- FOV – aim radius (aim active zone)
- Smooth – aiming smoothness (lower = snappier, higher = smoother)
- Max Distance – maximum aimbot range
- Curve – aim acceleration curve (affects movement dynamics)
- Jitter – adds micro‑shake to crosshair for masking
- Jitter Frequency – crosshair shake frequency
- Jitter Value – shake strength (amplitude)
- Linear – linear aim movement
- Bezier Curve – Bezier curve smoothing
- Cubic Bezier curve – optimized smooth curve
- S Curve – S‑shaped curve (balance of speed and smoothness)
Visuals (Players ESP)
- Enable Visuals – enables all ESP
- TeamID – shows team ID
- Only Enemy – shows only enemies
- Only Visible – shows only visible players
- Box – enables player boxes
- Box Style – box type (full, corners)
- Distance – shows distance to player
- Nickname – displays player names
- SnapLines – draws ESP lines to players
- Skeleton – displays player skeleton
- Weapon Name – shows weapon in player's hands
- Glow – enables player model glow
- Spectator list – list of spectators (who is watching you)
- Health Bar – shows player health as a bar
- Armor Bar – shows armor level as a bar
- Max Distance – max ESP rendering distance
- Mode Game – ESP display mode (Standard, OneType)
Loot ESP (Items)
- Enable Loot – enables loot display
- Debug Loot – shows additional technical info for items
- Death Box – shows player loot boxes
- Icon Loot – displays items as icons
- Light Ammo – light ammo
- Energy Ammo – energy ammo
- Shotgun Ammo – shotgun ammo
- Heavy Ammo – heavy ammo
- Sniper Ammo – sniper ammo
- Backpack – shows backpacks (can filter by item level)
- Armor – shows armor (can filter by item level)
- Weapon Special – display special weapons
- Weapon Energy – display energy weapons
- Weapon Heavy – display heavy weapons
- Magazine Energy – energy weapon magazines
- Magazine Heavy – heavy weapon magazines
- Magazine Light – light weapon magazines
- Magazine Shotgun – shotgun magazines
- Magazine Sniper – sniper magazines
- Scope – display scopes
- Stocks – display stocks
- Suppressor – display suppressors
- Medkit – display medkits
- Grenades – display grenades
- Booster – various boosters
- Special items – display special items
- Max Distance – max loot rendering distance
Radar Hack
- Enable radar – enables on‑screen radar
- Zoom – radar zoom level (higher value = stronger zoom)
- Max Distance – max radar detection distance
- Pos X – radar horizontal position
- Pos Y – radar vertical position
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