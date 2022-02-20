Private Software for Veiled Experts
Information about cheat
Veiled Experts private software is a new private cheat from the WH-SATANO team. At the moment, the functionality of the cheat is not great, however, each feature is checked and tested by a team of testers. The software is perfectly optimized and its visuals are made in a pleasant style. When playing with "Veiled Experts private software" you won't experience any lag or freezes. The software works very smoothly. ESP is introduced into the gameplay so that the cheat does not overlap the environment, but only nicely complements it by providing maximum information about the enemies.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10 [1903, 1909, 2004, 20H1, 20H2, 21H1, 21H2]
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Player ESP(Wallhack)
- Style - ESP visual style
- Health Bar - Enemy HP displaying
- Armor Bar - Show enemy armor
- Nickname - Shows the nickname of your enemies
- Distance - Drawing the distance to the player
- Sleketon - Shows the skeletons of your opponents
- Snapline - line to the enemy models
- Filled - Filled boxes
Aimbot(Legit)
- Enabled - Enable/Disable ambot
- Bind - Selecting a key for the aimbot
- Bone - Selecting the part of the body that AIM will work on
- Draw FOV - Show aimbot work area
- Aim Lock - locks to the target
- Invisibles - Works with enemies that are invisible
- FOV - Setting up the AIbot work area
- Smooth - The speed of aiming the sight to the enemy