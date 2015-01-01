Information about cheat

Meet the new Unnamed Colorbot — a lightweight, safe, and incredibly precise aim-assist for Valorant designed specifically for those who value precision and stability in every fight. This software provides natural aiming assistance without raising suspicions from anti-cheat systems. It does not interfere with game files and therefore remains as legitimate and secure as possible for use, even in ranked matches. The Unnamed Colorbot works by analyzing the colors of the enemy player model, making shooting smooth, predictable, and stable. You can finely tune the sensitivity, FOV, and aim zones to match your playing style. Notably, it boasts high compatibility with system modules — the cheat fully supports HVCI, TPM 2.0, and Secure Boot without disrupting Windows operation or causing conflicts with the security system. A convenient and precise settings menu allows you to quickly find the ideal parameters for your sensitivity, DPI, and weapon. Meanwhile, the Colorbot does not reduce FPS or leave memory traces, making it one of the most reliable solutions on the market. If you are looking for a truly undetectable and effective tool to enhance your accuracy in Valorant, the Unnamed Colorbot will be your best choice.