Unnamed Colorbot Software for Valorant (unnamedtech)
Information about cheat
Meet the new Unnamed Colorbot — a lightweight, safe, and incredibly precise aim-assist for Valorant designed specifically for those who value precision and stability in every fight. This software provides natural aiming assistance without raising suspicions from anti-cheat systems. It does not interfere with game files and therefore remains as legitimate and secure as possible for use, even in ranked matches. The Unnamed Colorbot works by analyzing the colors of the enemy player model, making shooting smooth, predictable, and stable. You can finely tune the sensitivity, FOV, and aim zones to match your playing style. Notably, it boasts high compatibility with system modules — the cheat fully supports HVCI, TPM 2.0, and Secure Boot without disrupting Windows operation or causing conflicts with the security system. A convenient and precise settings menu allows you to quickly find the ideal parameters for your sensitivity, DPI, and weapon. Meanwhile, the Colorbot does not reduce FPS or leave memory traces, making it one of the most reliable solutions on the market. If you are looking for a truly undetectable and effective tool to enhance your accuracy in Valorant, the Unnamed Colorbot will be your best choice.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10 (22H2), Windows 11 (22H2, 23H2, 24H2)
- Processor: AMD & Intel
- Video card: AMD & NVIDIA
- Client: Riot
Aimbot (Color Bot)
- Enabled - enable/disable Aimbot
- Aim Key - activation key for aim-assist
- Aim Type - aim mode (auto, hold)
- FOV - the working area of the aimbot around the crosshair
- Draw FOV - display the aimbot's area of effect as a circle
- Color FOV - the color of the aimbot's FOV
- Smooth - the level of smoothness for target tracking
- Sensitivity - the level of motion sensitivity
Other Unnamed Colorbot Features
- Unload - safe disable of the aimbot from the game
- Test Mouse - mode to test the mouse for proper Colorbot functionality
- HVCI, TPM, Secure Boot - the Colorbot supports operation without disabling these parameters
Ty for review 🤗
Leave review
Similar Products
Unnamed Valorant External
- Vector Aimbot with Rage, Semi-Rage, and Legit modes
- ESP for enemies, spike, traps, abilities, and items
- Misc Features, optional StreamProof, and HVCI Bypass
Wh-Satano Valorant ESP
- High-quality External ESP for Valorant
- Low chance of cheat detection by anti-cheat
- High level of performance (Doesn't reduce FPS)
Wh-Satano Valorant FULL
- Vector Aimbot for easier shooting in Valorant
- Highly accurate Trigger bot for LEGIT style game
- ESP (Wallhack) with many settings for displaying players and more!
Portal Perm Spoofer
- The first working HWID-Spoofer via BIOS
- Bypass ban in Valorant + TPM ByPass included
- Affordable price and relatively simple process