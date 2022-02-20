Private Software for Valorant
Information about cheat
We present to your attention another product for the game Valorant. This software belongs to the “above average” segment and is made of very high quality. For a reasonable price, you get very reliable and cool software, which includes all the main types of hacks for Valorant. The aimbot in this software has flexible settings, the ESP works very stable and smooth, and the radar will be useful for fans of maximum stealth. We hope you enjoy this class of cheat!
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10 (All versions), Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Riot Games, Epic Games
Visuals (Visual Software Features)
- 2D Box - Highlighting people behind obstacles using boxes
- Snaplines - lines from your model to your opponents' models
- Distance - Distance to other people in meters
- Skeleton - Highlighting other people's "Skeletons"
- Health Bar - Shows the number of "Hitpoints" of other people
- Head Circle - Highlights the head in the form of a circle
- Eye Line - Shows where a person is looking
- Radar - turns on the radar which shows the location of enemies
- Team Check - in this mode ESP only shows enemies
- Visible check - People standing behind the wall and in direct visibility are painted in different colors
Aimbot (Legit)
- Normal Aimbot (Vector) - Brings the aim to the enemy when holding a certain key
- Recoil Control - recoil control when shooting with the aimbot turned on
- Smoothing - smoothing of aimbot movements, higher value - slower aim
- FOV - the size of the area in which the aimbot will capture targets
- Show FOV Circle - show the size of the aiming area as a circle around the sight
- Visible Check - aim selects only enemies in line of sight (not behind a wall) as targets
- Team Check - aim only works against enemy characters
- Aim Key (2 Keys) - the ability to select 2 keys to activate aiming
- Aim Bone (2 Bones) - the ability to select 2 hitboxes for aim (2 parts of the target)