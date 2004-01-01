Dash Software for Valorant (Skeleton ESP)
Information about cheat
Dash is a simple yet effective solution for Valorant, designed for players who want a visual advantage without overloading the game with unnecessary features. The software focuses on stability, safety, and a clean, discreet user experience. Dash's functionality is limited exclusively to ESP — displaying player model skeletons through walls and objects. This approach allows you to always understand enemy positioning and make the right decisions while relying on your own skill and reaction for everything else. The absence of additional features makes the software lightweight and unobtrusive. Thanks to the minimal set of functions, detection vectors from the anti-cheat are significantly reduced, which positively affects its long-term Undetected status. Dash is an excellent choice for those who do not want to risk their account for aggressive features. Special attention goes to HVCI (core isolation) bypass. Dash does not require disabling core isolation or other system parameters, which is rare for Valorant software. This makes installation and usage as convenient and safe as possible. Dash is a great option for players who need a light visual advantage without sacrificing comfort or fair gameplay. Additionally, the software includes optional StreamProof protection, allowing ESP elements to be hidden in screenshots, video recordings, and even during live streams.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10 (2004 - 22H2), Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Riot Games, Epic Games
General Dash Valorant Features
- StreamProof – optional protection from recording ESP (screenshots, videos, streams)
- Wallhack – enemies are visible through walls and obstacles
- Players – displays players through obstacles
- Visible Check – players visible/invisible to you are highlighted in different colors (red/white)
- Skeletons – displays opponents as ESP skeletons
- HVCI Bypass – the Dash cheat works in Valorant without needing to disable core isolation, etc.
