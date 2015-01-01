Super People

Information about cheat

Private cheat for Super people - a unique product of its kind from our partners from the SoftHub team. The program is very stable and will only get better over time. The software already has wallhack , aim, spoofer and some other functions. An excellent anti-screener will hide cheats from any screenshots, videos or streams. Simple launch and setup will make your gaming experience as easy as possible. Hurry up to try out a new hack for a new game in action

System Requirements

  • Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11
  • Processor: Intel & AMD
  • Video card: Nvidia & AMD
  • Client: Steam

Select a tariff using the slider

Buy

General list

  • Aimbot - This function helps you aim at the enemy when shooting. Makes it easier to kill opponents
  • Prediction - Predicting the trajectory of the bullet and the movement of the enemy. Makes aimbot aiming more natural and allows you to better hit moving targets
  • Bone - By adjusting this parameter, you can select the part of the body to which the aimbot will aim when firing. Use neck or body for a more legit aim
  • FOV - The radius of the aimbot. The higher the value, the more targets around your crosshair will be captured by the aimbot when firing
  • Smooth - Aimbot aiming speed. The higher the value, the smoother and slower the aimbot will be
  • Aim Marker(Draw Priority Point) - Shows to which point the aimbot will aim
  • Draw FOV - shows your target radius selected in the FOV parameter on the screen in the form of a circle
  • Aim Key - Selecting a key for aimbot. You can put both a button on the keyboard and on the mouse
  • Boxes(ВХ) - highlights enemies behind obstacles. Look like boxes. You can choose different options for boxes, both full boxes and only corners
  • Health - Displaying the health of opponents with text or a bar
  • Name - Shows the names of other players
  • Direction of view(Eye Direction) - Displays the direction of sight (camera) of enemies
  • Weapon - Allows you to see what weapons are in the hands of opponents at the moment. It is displayed as text next to the opponent's box
  • Loot - Displaying all loot on the map through walls
  • Death Drop - Shows things (loot) inside the boxes of killed characters
  • AirDrop - displays the location of the airdrop through walls and various obstacles
  • Customization - customize various visual and not only elements for yourself: font size, distance of work and colors
  • Vehicles - shows vehicles and their names through the walls
  • Radar - Places a minimalistic radar on the screen on top of the game, which will show the location of enemies
  • Steam And Screenshot ByPass - This cheat bypasses screenshots and video capture programs, so it will not be visible on screenshots or videos captured in the game, as well as during streams
  • Spoofer - The cheat also contains a spoofer, but it is not very stable yet, so use is at your own risk. You will be asked to spoof yourself when starting the chea

Leave review


Similar Products

PUBG COVCHEG
  • Just WH for PUBG - Nothing Extra (Legit Software)
  • Player ESP: Boxes, Health, Skeleton and Distance
  • Very affordable price and low chance of ban
PUBG
from 2.5 $

Dayz Pussycat
  • External Software with excellent optimization
  • Silent Aimbot and Player ESP, Cities and More
  • Extensive category filter in Loot ESP (32+)
DayZ
from 4.8 $

Rogue Company Private Hack
  • Premium cheat for Rogue Company
  • 3 Types of Aimbot: Vector, Silent and Magic Bullet
  • Reliable and Undetected Rogue Company Hack
Rogue Company
from 3 $

Insurgency Sandstorm Private Hack
  • Best cheat for Insurgency Sandstorm
  • Convenient and informative ESP (WH)
  • Flexible Aimbot with fine tuning
Insurgency
from 5 $