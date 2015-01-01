Mason Lite Software for Stalcraft (WH)
Information about cheat
Mason Lite — is an affordable and safe private software for STALCRAFT X by developer Mason, focused exclusively on visual advantage. The solution is created for players who want to stay aware of everything happening in the zone without using aggressive or excessive features. The functionality of Mason Lite is based on a Chams-style WallHack — a special model coloring that allows you to see players, mutants, artifacts, and other important objects. The software offers a large number of visual styles, allowing you not only to increase awareness but also to give the picture a stylish and clean appearance. The absence of a built-in menu and the presence of only visual functions significantly reduce detection vectors. All control is performed via hotkeys, making usage simple and fast. The software does not overload the system and is excellent for stable gameplay. Mason Lite is ideal for artifact hunting, monitoring player positions, and detecting hidden mutants. This is a reliable, minimalist, and cost‑effective solution for those who value safety and practicality in STALCRAFT.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam, EXBO Launcher
Wallhack (WH)
- Chams - highlights objects and characters through walls with a selected visual effect
- Players - highlights players with a bright glow for instant detection through obstacles
- Mobs - visually highlights mobs with colored glow through the environment
- Artifact - highlights artifacts for fast and convenient searching
- Local Chams - applies the visual effect to the player's own character
- Static Mode - constant glow without changes or animation
- Toggle Mode - enables and disables the glow effect via toggle mode
Chams Styles
- Purple - purple glow with a soft and noticeable effect
- Wireframe - outlines models in a mesh-like wireframe view
- Vertical Gradient - gradient glow with a vertical color transition
- Red Glow - bright red glow for an aggressive visual accent
- Rainbow - dynamic shifting of rainbow colors
- Blue Glow - cold blue glow with clear object highlighting
- White Glow - neutral white glow with high readability
- Ice - icy visual effect with cold tones
- Pulsating Glow - pulsating glow with a breathing effect
Ty for review 🤗
