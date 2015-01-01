Information about cheat

Mason Lite — is an affordable and safe private software for STALCRAFT X by developer Mason, focused exclusively on visual advantage. The solution is created for players who want to stay aware of everything happening in the zone without using aggressive or excessive features. The functionality of Mason Lite is based on a Chams-style WallHack — a special model coloring that allows you to see players, mutants, artifacts, and other important objects. The software offers a large number of visual styles, allowing you not only to increase awareness but also to give the picture a stylish and clean appearance. The absence of a built-in menu and the presence of only visual functions significantly reduce detection vectors. All control is performed via hotkeys, making usage simple and fast. The software does not overload the system and is excellent for stable gameplay. Mason Lite is ideal for artifact hunting, monitoring player positions, and detecting hidden mutants. This is a reliable, minimalist, and cost‑effective solution for those who value safety and practicality in STALCRAFT.