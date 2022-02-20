R6S Phoenix
Information about cheat
Phoenix R6S - our new unique development for rainbow, this program has implemented the latest ways to protect against the ban, making it as safe as possible. Here you will find No Recoil, ESP and No Sway: the necessary minimum for this game. But our main advantage is the price/quality ratio, here we are definitely ahead of the rest of the market!
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10,11
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam, uPlay, Epic Games
General list
- Wallhack - you can see enemy operatives through walls
- No Recoil
- Names Esp - see names (nicknames) of enemies through walls
- Icons Esp - allows you to see enemy icons through obstacles
- Works for the entire map
- Chams - shades the models of all visible characters in bright color to make them easier to see
- No Recoil - the recoil of all weapons is reduced by about 90%.
- No Sway - weapon's scatter when shooting is almost completely removed
- Reliable bypass of BattleEye anticheat, unique methods
- Program auto-update
- Security - after updating the game, if the cheat has not yet been updated, you will see an error that prevents you from running it