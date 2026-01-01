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Mongil: Star Dive is a dynamic RPG with gacha mechanics where players assemble a team of heroes, explore the world, and battle various enemies. The game focuses on cooperative PvE content, character progression, and resource farming. The project is available on PC as well as through emulators, making it convenient for a wide audience. Unlike Genshin Impact, it places more emphasis on combat automation, quick sessions, and flexible team composition. The gameplay is less focused on an open world and more centered on missions, dungeons, and resource farming. This makes the game ideal for those who value progress and efficiency.

However, as with most similar games, farming can become tedious over time. Repetitive tasks, long dialogues, the constant need to move around the map – all of this slows down account development. This is exactly where private cheats come to the rescue. They allow you to automate the grind, speed up progression, and focus on the truly interesting aspects of the game – battles, strategy, and character development.

Private software for Mongil: Star Dive unlocks a wide range of tools that make gameplay faster, more convenient, and more efficient. Below are the key categories of features.

If you are interested in cheats for Mongil Star Dive, you might also be interested in "Cheats for Genshin Impact", "Cheats for Zenless Zone Zero", "Cheats for Honkai: Star Rail".

Aimbot for Mongil Star

The Aimbot in Mongil: Star Dive is a tool that takes control of the combat aspect of the game and takes combat effectiveness to a whole new level. Even though the game is largely focused on PvE and automation, precise damage control, target selection, and reaction speed still play a key role, especially in difficult dungeons and boss fights.

With the aimbot, you minimize the human factor: no more manual aiming, tracking every enemy, or worrying about missed shots. All attacks become extremely accurate and timely, allowing you to focus on strategy, character selection, and progression.

Below we have gathered a list of popular features:

Kill Aura – automatically attacks nearby enemies without needing to aim

– automatically attacks nearby enemies without needing to aim Damage Multiplier – increases damage dealt for faster clears

– increases damage dealt for faster clears Hit Multiplier – increases the number of hits per attack

– increases the number of hits per attack Rapid Fire – removes delays between strikes

– removes delays between strikes AoE Damage – area-of-effect damage for efficiently dealing with mob groups

– area-of-effect damage for efficiently dealing with mob groups Infinite Ultimate – continuous access to ultimate abilities

– continuous access to ultimate abilities CD Reducer – reduces skill cooldown time

– reduces skill cooldown time Target Priority – prioritizes attacking specific targets (e.g., elite mobs)

In-game examples:

Quick clearing of dungeons with large numbers of mobs

Effective boss fights without the risk of drawn-out battles

Accelerated resource farming through instant enemy kills

Completing difficult PvE challenges without needing perfect control

Optimizing damage when leveling up new characters

The aimbot makes the combat system extremely comfortable and predictable. You always deal maximum damage and don't waste extra effort on combat control, which is especially important during long gaming sessions and active farming.

Wallhack for Mongil Star Drive (WH)

Wallhack in Mongil: Star Dive provides a key advantage – complete awareness of what is happening around your character at any moment. You are no longer limited by the line of sight: enemies, resources, and interactive objects become visible even through walls, terrain, and obstacles. This is especially useful in dense locations, dungeons, and during farming where quick navigation and no time-wasting are crucial.

This approach allows you to plan your route in advance, avoid unnecessary fights, or conversely – find the maximum number of targets for farming. Instead of chaotic exploration, you start acting strategically, which directly impacts leveling speed and the amount of resources obtained.

Below we have gathered a list of popular features:

Show Offscreen – displays enemies and objects off-screen, so you always know what’s happening around you

– displays enemies and objects off-screen, so you always know what’s happening around you Wall Vision – visibility of targets through walls and any obstacles

– visibility of targets through walls and any obstacles Max Distance 500m – increases object display radius to the maximum value

– increases object display radius to the maximum value Radar – compact radar displaying key targets and resources

– compact radar displaying key targets and resources Entity Highlight – highlights important objects for quick detection

In-game examples:

In dungeons, you see mob locations in advance and plot the optimal clearing route

When farming resources, you can head straight to the necessary points without wasting time on exploration

Easily find necessary quest targets even in complex locations

Quick detection of chests and rare objects outside your vision

Control enemy spawns for efficient farming

Wallhack is especially valued by players who want to minimize unnecessary movement and fully control the map. It’s not just visual aid, but a complete tool for optimizing gameplay and increasing efficiency at every stage of the game.

ESP for Mongil Star Diva

ESP (Extra Sensory Perception) is an advanced information display system that turns the surrounding world into a clear and structured environment. Instead of guesswork and random searching, you get precise data about every object: where the enemy is, how many meters away they are, and what resources are available nearby.

In Mongil: Star Dive, ESP is particularly useful due to the large amount of farmable content. Resources, chests, activity points – all of this is scattered across the map, and without additional tools, finding them can take a significant amount of time.

Below we have gathered a list of popular features:

ESP Box & Name – displays enemies with boxes and names

– displays enemies with boxes and names Show Distance – exact distance to objects and targets

– exact distance to objects and targets Resource ESP (Ores, Wood, Chests) – highlights resources and chests

– highlights resources and chests Animals ESP – displays animals for material farming

– displays animals for material farming Fishing Spots – highlights fishing spots

– highlights fishing spots Offscreen Indicators – indicators for objects outside the field of view

In-game examples:

Quick collection of resources for hero upgrades and crafting

Finding chests with rare rewards without unnecessary exploration

Efficient farming of animals for materials

Accelerated quest completion thanks to precise understanding of targets

Optimizing routes between key points on the map

ESP perfectly complements Wallhack, creating a maximally informative environment where every detail is visible and understood. As a result, you spend less time searching and more time on real progress, leveling up, and enjoying the game.

Radar Hack for Mongil Star Dive (Map Hack)

Map Hack in Mongil: Star Dive is a tool for complete control over the map and navigation. It turns the standard map into a powerful analytics panel displaying all key objects, routes, and points of interest. You no longer wander through locations searching for needed resources or targets – all the information is already in front of you.

Map Hack is especially useful in conditions of constant farming and questing. When you need to quickly move between points, find rare resources, or complete activities, smart navigation is everything. With this tool, you know in advance where to go and why.

Below we have gathered a list of popular features:

Interactive Map – interactive map with zoom and analysis capabilities

– interactive map with zoom and analysis capabilities Waypoints – setting custom route points

– setting custom route points Fast Teleport (via map) – quick movement between marked positions

– quick movement between marked positions Puzzle Chest – displays chests and puzzles

– displays chests and puzzles Local Specialities – highlights rare resources

– highlights rare resources Route Planning – builds optimal farming routes

In-game examples:

Planning an efficient route for daily resource farming

Quickly finding quest objects without extra searching

Finding rare materials for character upgrades

Completing map activities in minimal time

Optimizing travel between points of interest

Map Hack makes the gameplay more structured and predictable. You always know where the necessary resources are and how to reach them fastest, significantly speeding up progress.

Private Mod Menu for Mongil Star

The Mod Menu is the central interface for managing all cheat features. It’s how you configure functions, combine them, and adapt the game to your tasks. A convenient menu allows you to quickly enable and disable needed options without extra actions.

The main advantage of the mod menu is flexibility. You can create separate configurations for farming, questing, or combat activities and switch between them with one click. This is especially important for the dynamic gameplay of Mongil: Star Dive.

Below we have gathered a list of popular features:

Config System – saving and loading settings

– saving and loading settings Profile Changer – managing different profiles

– managing different profiles Builder Mode – advanced configuration parameters

– advanced configuration parameters Hotkeys System – managing functions via hotkeys

– managing functions via hotkeys UID Spoofer – an extra layer of account protection

– an extra layer of account protection Debug Names – displays technical information

In-game examples:

Quick switching between farming mode and combat mode

Creating a separate profile for character leveling

Setting up convenient hotkeys for function management

Adapting settings for different locations

Saving optimal configurations for repeated use

The Mod Menu makes using the cheat as convenient and intuitive as possible. You get full control over all features and can flexibly tailor the game to your style.

Mongil Star Dive Teleport

Teleport is one of the most sought-after functions, completely changing how you move around the map. Instead of long walks and runs, you instantly arrive at the desired point, saving a huge amount of time.

In Mongil: Star Dive, where farming and questing are important, teleport becomes an indispensable tool. It allows you to focus on the result, not the process of moving.

Below we have gathered a list of popular features:

Teleport A → B – instant movement between points

– instant movement between points Custom TP Points – creating your own teleport points

– creating your own teleport points Quest Teleport – teleport directly to quest objectives

– teleport directly to quest objectives Entity Teleport – teleport to objects and resources

– teleport to objects and resources Mouse Teleport – move via mouse click

– move via mouse click Loop Mode – automatic teleportation cycle along a route

– automatic teleportation cycle along a route Auto TP Delay – setting delays between teleports

In-game examples:

Instant quest completion without manual travel

Quick resource farming along a set route

Collecting chests across the entire map in minimal time

Moving between locations without loads or waiting

Optimizing time during daily activities

Teleport significantly speeds up gameplay and removes one of the most time-consuming mechanics – travel. This makes the game more dynamic and comfortable.

Speedhack for Mongil Star Dive

Speedhack in Mongil: Star Dive is a universal acceleration tool that affects several aspects of the game at once: movement, combat, animations, dialogues, and even cutscenes. If the standard pace feels too slow, this category of features lets you literally "speed up" the game to match your style.

Speedhack is especially relevant for players who actively farm resources, complete daily activities, and level up characters. Instead of spending hours on repetitive actions, you get through the same content several times faster while maintaining full control over the process.

Below we have gathered a list of popular features:

Player Speed 2x – speeds up basic character movement

– speeds up basic character movement Sprint Speed 2x – increases sprint speed for quick map travel

– increases sprint speed for quick map travel Global Speed 5x – speeds up the entire game (including dialogues, animations, and cutscenes)

– speeds up the entire game (including dialogues, animations, and cutscenes) Custom Time Scale – flexible game speed adjustment for specific tasks

– flexible game speed adjustment for specific tasks Animation Speed Boost – speeds up attack and interaction animations

In-game examples:

Quick completion of daily tasks without unnecessary delays

Accelerated through story dialogues and cutscenes

Efficient resource farming in a short time

Reducing travel time between points

Speeding up battles with faster animations

Speedhack makes the game more dynamic and eliminates the feeling of sluggishness. It’s the perfect tool for those who want results faster and don't want to waste time on slow game processes.

Scripts for Mongil: Star Dive

Automation is a key factor for comfortable gameplay in Mongil: Star Dive. Scripts allow you to delegate routine actions to the system, freeing you from the need to constantly monitor the process. This is especially important in a game where a significant part of the time is spent on farming, dialogues, and repetitive tasks.

With automatic functions, you can achieve almost autonomous gameplay: the character performs actions, collects resources, and progresses through quests on their own. At the same time, you retain the ability to flexibly configure all processes.

Below we have gathered a list of popular features:

Auto Loot – automatically collects all items and resources

– automatically collects all items and resources Auto Dialogs – automatically progresses through dialogues without player input

– automatically progresses through dialogues without player input Skip Cutscenes – instantly skips cutscenes

– instantly skips cutscenes Auto Seelies / Auto Tasks – automatically completes activities and tasks

– automatically completes activities and tasks Loop Actions – loops actions for continuous farming

– loops actions for continuous farming Auto TP Integration – automatically uses teleport in conjunction with scripts

– automatically uses teleport in conjunction with scripts Smart Delay Settings – configures delays for more natural behavior

In-game examples:

Fully automatic farming of resources and materials

Quick quest completion without manual input

Collecting rewards and loot in the background

Leveling up characters while you are away

Optimizing repetitive game processes

Scripts turn Mongil: Star Dive into a convenient, manageable system where routine tasks no longer require your attention. This is especially valuable for players who want to combine gaming with other activities without losing progress.

Best Cheats for Mongil: Star Dive — Wh-Satano

When it comes to private cheats for Mongil: Star Dive, it's important to understand: you are choosing not just software, but an ecosystem that affects stability, security, and the overall gaming experience. Wh-Satano builds its service around the user – from the moment of product selection to daily use.

We focus not only on functionality but also on the quality of support. This means you get a working tool that is regularly updated, adapted to game changes, and remains easy to use even with long-term operation.

Why choose us:

Private software with minimal detection risk

Extensive experience in cheat development and support

Instant access after purchase

24/7 support

Regular updates for game patches

Convenient payment methods

Transparency and honest descriptions

Ultimately, Wh-Satano is not just a cheat shop, but a full-fledged service for Mongil: Star Dive players. You get a stable tool, constant support, and confidence that your gameplay will be as comfortable and efficient as possible.

How to buy a cheat for Mongil: Star Dive in 2026?

Buying a private cheat for Mongil: Star Dive from Wh-Satano is designed to be as simple and clear as possible. The whole process takes a few minutes and requires no special knowledge – everything is done so you can quickly get access to the software and start using it in-game immediately.

We have paid special attention to convenience: from product selection to installation, you are guided by tips, instructions, and if necessary – support. Below is a step-by-step algorithm to help you navigate the process without errors.

Step-by-step instructions:

Go to the official Wh-Satano website Open the category with cheats for Mongil: Star Dive Review the available products and choose the suitable option Go to the selected cheat's page Carefully read the description, features, and requirements Choose a convenient tariff or subscription period Click the "Buy" button Select your preferred payment method and complete the transaction Receive instant access after payment Download the software and follow the installation instructions Install the cheat following the step-by-step guide Launch Mongil: Star Dive and activate the desired functions

After completing these steps, you can immediately start playing with the software activated and all its advantages. As you can see, the process is completely transparent and causes no difficulties even for beginners. Everything is intuitive, and if needed, you can always contact support for help at any stage.

Cheats for Mongil Star Dive

Private cheats for Mongil: Star Dive are a tool that lets you see familiar gameplay in a new light. Instead of long, monotonous farming, you get fast progress, full control over your character, and the ability to focus on the truly interesting aspects of the game. Automation, acceleration, and enhanced visual features make the gameplay richer and more comfortable.

It is also important that modern software focuses not only on efficiency but also on security. Private solutions minimize risks, are regularly updated, and adapt to game changes. This allows you to enjoy all the benefits without constant stress over your account.

Wh-Satano offers not just a set of cheats, but a complete ecosystem for Mongil: Star Dive players. Here you get stability, support, and well-thought-out functionality that truly helps in the game, rather than just adding unnecessary options.

If you want to speed up development, simplify the grind, and get maximum enjoyment from the game – private cheats from Wh-Satano are the optimal choice. Play faster, more efficiently, and on your own terms.