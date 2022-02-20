Phoenix League of legends
Information about cheat
We present to your attention Phoenix Hack League Of Legends (LOL) - scripts for the league of legends from Wh-Satano (Phoenix Hack). The software has a huge number of features for all styles of play. A variety of functions will allow you to easily carry out complex combos on all champions, farm, see the whole necessary information on the screen, evade the abilities of enemies. All functions have a huge variety of settings, which allows you to customize everything for yourself. A convenient system of settings (configs) allows you to save your settings and share them with other players, which frees you from having to set the settings again every time. Phoenix League of legends is much safer than other software, because. is a set of scripts and is not implemented directly into the game. The features of his work will allow you not to worry about security when playing legally.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10,11
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Riot Games, Garena
General list
- Evade - this function helps you to dodge the spells of opponents aimed at you
- Prediction - predicting the trajectory of movement of enemy characters, make it is easier to hit them with skills
- OrbWalker - helps with last hits and attack while moving. Act like a high-skill players without training! You can configure it
- Target Selector - The ability to configure in detail the priority of choosing targets, in which your attacks and skills will be directed
- DelaySetting - Fine-tuning the delays between cheat actions allows you to make your actions more natural
- Activator - Automatically performs certain actions for you. For example: puts wards, knocks down castes to enemies, uses some items
- Combo - cheat will use skills to carry out combinations of attacks for you. The program contains the logic of the game of all champions, so it is quite simple to set up
- Drawing - visual functions, drawing on the screen seen wards, cooldown of enemies, the radius of attack of various units, movement of opponents on the minimap and many other little things
- AntiAFK - if you are distracted from the game, then you will not be kicked, because this function prevents this
- Tools - this tab contains additional settings for customization (selection of colors, transparency of menu items), language selection
- CFG System - allows you to save your settings in the config, so as not to worry about it every time. You can also share your cfg with other players, or use someone else's
- Reliable anti-cheat bypass - we have tried to improve safety and protection from bans, so if you play carefully, the chance of a ban is minimal, especially at low ranks