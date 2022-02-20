Information about cheat

We present to your attention Phoenix Hack League Of Legends (LOL) - scripts for the league of legends from Wh-Satano (Phoenix Hack). The software has a huge number of features for all styles of play. A variety of functions will allow you to easily carry out complex combos on all champions, farm, see the whole necessary information on the screen, evade the abilities of enemies. All functions have a huge variety of settings, which allows you to customize everything for yourself. A convenient system of settings (configs) allows you to save your settings and share them with other players, which frees you from having to set the settings again every time. Phoenix League of legends is much safer than other software, because. is a set of scripts and is not implemented directly into the game. The features of his work will allow you not to worry about security when playing legally.