Private ESP(WH) Hack for Greed is Good
Information about cheat
Meet the new product - private WH for the new game Greed is Good. We used our work from Dark and Darker to make a high-quality cheat for this game. Our cheat for Greed is Good includes only ESP (WH) and full brightness mode (Fullbright). The cheat can show players, monsters, items and portals, and the Fullbright mode removes the need to use torches and other light sources. Using our wallhack, you can easily survive and take out a lot of valuable loot from the dungeon. We hope that our offer is of interest to you and you will not pass it by.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Player ESP(Wallhack)
- Player ESP - wh against players
- Boxes ESP - wh in the form of boxes
- 2D Boxes - flat 2D boxes
- Corners - only corners from 2d boxes
- Filled - filling the background of the box with a dark color
- Health ESP - show the amount of HP of players
- Visible Check - color players behind a wall and in line of sight differently
- Skeleton ESP - wh in the form of skeleton
- Distance - distance to players
- Render Distance - limit the range of the wallhack
World ESP(Mob, loot and other)
- Monsters - mobs ESP
- Chests - show chests and other loot containers
- Ore - wh to ores
- Traps - show traps
- Switch - levers, buttons
- Portals - exits
Misc(Other)
- Fullbright - increases brightness, makes everything brighter
- Custom Colors - setting colors for ESP elements
- Config System(CFG) - save your cheat settings