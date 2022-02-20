Wh-Satano Cheat for NOVA Project(OG Fortnite)

Information about cheat

We present to your attention hack for true connoisseurs of Fortnite. Many old people liked the old Fortnite, the model of 2019 and earlier. OG clients, including Nova Project, allow you to play the old version of Fortnite in multiplayer. And believe me, there are enough players there, in a few tens of seconds a full lobby for 100 people gathers. And if we talk about the cheat itself, then we offer you a full multihack with an aimbot, ESP and various additional features. The protection of the launcher is weaker than that of the original Fortnite, so here you can use more powerful and cool cheats without fear. Be a real OG gangster in OG Fortnite with cheats from Wh-Satano!

This cheat only works in the NOVA Project client. Not supported by Epic Games!