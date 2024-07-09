Ancient Fortnite Software
Information about cheat
This page provides information about the Ancient cheat for Fortnite. This product is perfect for you if you are looking for high-quality External software at an affordable price. Inside you will find quite impressive functionality: Aimbot, Triggerbot, ESP, Radar, Loot ESP and some less significant features. For each type of hacking, a large number of settings are provided, which allows you to make the use of the cheat as convenient as possible for you. A unique feature is separate aimbot and trigger settings for different types of weapons. It is also possible to bind keys to activate different features. In addition, Ancient for Fortnite is configured through a convenient menu, in which everything is located as ergonomically and clearly as possible, so the setup process will not seem difficult to you. We hope you will take advantage of our offer. Good luck!
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Epic Games Store (EGS)
Aimbot (Vector)
- Static Aimbot - static aimbot, moves the sight in a straight line
- Curved Aimbot - a more random aimbot that uses curves
- Aim Key (First, Second) - bind 2 keys to activate aim (hold)
- FOV - the size of the aiming area
- Draw FOV - show the circle in which the aim works
- FOV Color - the color of the circle in which the aim works
- Only Visible - aim only at visible targets (not behind a wall)
- Lock Target - fixing the aim on the target until it is destroyed or fire ceases
- Lock Knocked - aim at knocked enemies
- Prediction - predicting the trajectory of enemies
- Separate Settings for Weapon Categories (Global, Melee, Rifle, Shotgun, SMG, Pistol, Sniper, Other)
- Smooth - aim smoothing, the higher the value, the weaker the aim
- Bone (Head, Neck, Body, Stomach, Nearest) - selection of body parts for aim (hitboxes)
- Force Bone - Switches to a specific hitbox when pressed
Triggerbot (Auto-Shot)
- TriggerBot - auto-shoot when enemy hits the sight
- Enable - enable/disable trigger bot operation
- Trigger Bot Key - select the key that will be held down to activate the trigger bot
- Delay Before Firing - delay before firing triggerbot (in milliseconds)
- Firing Time - duration of firing using the trigger (in milliseconds)
- Delay After Firing - pause after firing stops with Trigger Bot
Player ESP (Wallhack)
- Player ESP - display players using wh
- Distance - distance to esp targets
- Max Distance - working range wh
- Draw AI - show bots
- Box ESP - wallhack in the form of boxes
- Skeleton - wallhack in the form of skeletons
- Skeleton Thickness - thickness of skeleton lines
- Line - esp in the form of lines (snaplines)
- Name - players' nicknames
- Team - show the player's team
- Unique Team Color - unique color for each team
- Kills - the number of kills the player has
- Platform - the platform (client) from which the player plays
- Rank - player account rank
- Weapon - a weapon in the hands of the target
World ESP (Loot ESP)
- Loot ESP - this type of ESP is responsible for displaying loot
- Toggle Key - key to turn on Loot ESP
- Distance - distance to displayed objects
- Max Distance - range of loot esp
- Name - names of displayed items
- Rarity - rarity of displayed loot
- Categories - categories of things to display
- Draw Settings - settings for displaying some information (always, on hover)
Misc (Other Ancient Fortnite Features)
- Radar - radar window for displaying players
- Radar Size - radar window size
- Crosshair - static crosshair in the middle of the screen
- Font Size Settings - font size settings for ESP
- Language (English, Chinese) - Ancient Fortnite menu is available in 2 languages
- Configs - the ability to save and load cheat settings
- Custom Colors - allows you to customize the colors in the software to your taste
- StreamProof - cheat is completely invisible when recording video / stream / screenshots
- Spoofer - built-in HWID spoofer to bypass ban