Phoenix Legacy for Fortnite(Aimbot + ESP)

Information about cheat

We present to your attention our best cheat for Fortnite - Phoenix Legacy for Fortnite. Our Private cheat includes WH (ESP), Aimbot and NoRecoil (Anti-recoil). The cheat is controlled through an ergonomic, stylish menu. WH and Aimbot are made with high quality, so they work smoothly and without delays. The main emphasis is on security: the chance of a ban and detection of a cheat by an anti-cheat is reduced to a minimum. A reliable bypass of the EAC anti-cheat will allow you to play without a ban for as long as possible. We hope that our offer was able to interest you and Phoenix Legacy will become a reliable tool in your upcoming royal battles. Buy our Fortnite software and start dominating today!

System Requirements

  • Operating system: Windows 10(20h1, 20h2, 21h1, 21h2, 22H2) , Windows 11(21h2, 22H2, 23H2)
  • Processor: Intel & AMD
  • Video card: Nvidia & AMD
  • Client: Epic Games

Aimbot(Aim)

  • Vector Aimbot - a vector aimbot simulates human mouse movements
  • Aimbot FOV - size of aimbot working area
  • Speed - aimbot movement speed
  • Bone - hitbox (body part) for aiming
  • Aim Key - key to activate the aimbot
  • Toggle Key - key to turn on/off aim
  • Line - shows the current target of the aimbot
  • Draw FOV - visually show the set FOV
  • Visible Check - aim only at targets in line of sight
  • Enemy Only - aim only at enemies
  • Shape - defines the FOV shape (circle by default)

Player ESP(Wallhack)

  • Players ESP - wh against players
  • Box ESP - wh in the form of boxes
  • Name ESP - nicknapes of players
  • Distance - distance to targets
  • Skeleton - wh in the form of skeletons
  • Snapline - wh in the form of lines to targets
  • Weapon ESP - weapons in the hands of players
  • Render Distance - working range for ESP(WH)
  • ESP Thickness - thickness of ESP lines
  • Visible Check - different colors for visible and invisible ESP targets
  • Enemy Only - ESP only works against enemies
  • Outline ESP - a black outline of all ESP lines
  • Custom Colors - setting colors for WH

Misc Features

  • FOV Changer - increase viewing angle (field of view)
  • No Recoil - disable weapon recoil when firing
  • Double Pump - quick weapon change

