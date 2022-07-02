How to download and run Phoenix Legacy for Fortnite

This page provides instructions for activation and launch for this Fortnite cheat.

How to download and start cheat for Fortnite(Legacy):

After payment you will receive an activation key for the cheat. Before starting, it is recommended to do the following: Disable all antiviruses on your PC and Windows Defender (Real-time Protection);

Enter the game without a cheat and set the mode "Bordreless", "frameless";

Remove FaceIT Anti-Cheat and Riot Vanguard Anti-Cheat via software uninstalling; Now download the hack loader by this link. Run the downloaded file as administrator. In the window that appears, enter the previously received key and click "Activate". Now you need to start the game. After starting the game, press F1, the cheat will be introduced into the game. As a rule, a successful start is accompanied by a sound signal.

Answers to frequently asked questions:

Menu Key - Insert .

. To disable the cheat, you need to restart the game.

To restart with a cheat - restart the computer.

If you need to run a spoofer hack, then always run the cheat loader first, and then the spoofer.

Video with the launch and demonstration of the cheat for the Fortnite:

Old Cheat Videos



If you have any difficulties or questions, please contact our support On our discord server

You can follow all our news and updates in Our Telegram channel.

We look forward to your feedback and future purchases!