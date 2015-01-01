Arcane for PUBG Black Budget (PBB)
Arcane is the very first private software for the closed beta test of PUBG Black Budget, released by a well-known and trusted developer. The Arcane team traditionally focuses on stability, safety, and practical functionality, and the PBB version fully follows these principles. Already at the CBT stage, the software offers a full set of features for comfortable and confident gameplay. It includes a flexible aimbot with simple and clear settings that let you adapt shooting to different combat styles. The informative ESP / WallHack displays players and NPCs, helping you control the situation and make the right tactical decisions. The functionality is complemented by a refined Loot ESP that shows most in-game items: weapons, attachments, ammo, valuable loot, and other useful objects. This is especially important in the early stages of a match and under limited resources. The signature Arcane menu supports three languages — Russian, English, and Chinese, making the software convenient for players worldwide. An excellent choice for those who want to prepare in advance for the full release of PUBG Black Budget and gain an advantage already at the CBT stage.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Aimbot (Aim Bot)
- Enable — enables or completely disables the aimbot
- Aim Key — assigns a key to activate the aimbot (hold or toggle)
- Aim Mode — aimbot working mode: constant or only while holding the key
- Visible Check — aimbot targets only enemies visible to the player
- FOV Size — the radius within which the aimbot searches for targets
- Draw FOV Border — displays the aimbot FOV border as a circle
- Draw FOV Background — fills the FOV area with a semi‑transparent background
- Smoothness — aiming smoothness level simulating natural mouse movement
- Targets — select target types for aimbot: players and/or NPCs
- Bones Priority — priority for selecting target bones (chosen bone, closest to crosshair, random)
- Bone — choose a specific bone to aim at (head, neck, body, pelvis, etc.)
- Max Distance — maximum distance at which the aimbot will operate
Visuals (WH)
- Targets - select entities to display (players and NPCs)
- Bounding Box - display targets using full boxes or corner boxes
- Fill Box - fill boxes with a static color or gradient
- Skeleton - display the player model skeleton with thickness and head dot options
- Snaplines - lines from the screen to targets with color and position settings
- Health Bar - display target health (static, HP-based, or gradient)
- View Line - shows the player's viewing direction
- Name - displays the player's nickname
- Distance - shows distance to the target in meters
- Weapon - displays the target's current weapon
- Max Distance - maximum ESP rendering distance for entities
Items ESP (Loot)
- Distance - shows the distance to items and objects on the map
- Max Distance - limits the item display distance for optimization and convenience
- Weapon - weapons
- Attachments - attachments
- Loot - valuable loot
- Ammo - ammunition
- Scope - scopes
- Magazine - magazines
- Consumable - consumables
- Grip - grips
- Laser - laser modules
- Muzzle - muzzle devices
- Hand Guard - handguards
- Wearable - equipment
- Grenade - grenades
- Other - other items
Other Arcane PBB Features
- Menu Keybind - key assignment to open the cheat menu
- Unload Keybind - key for safely unloading the software from the game
- Themes - menu theme selection (dark or light)
- Language (EN, RU, CN) - interface language selection: English, Russian, or Chinese
