Arcane is the very first private software for the closed beta test of PUBG Black Budget, released by a well-known and trusted developer. The Arcane team traditionally focuses on stability, safety, and practical functionality, and the PBB version fully follows these principles. Already at the CBT stage, the software offers a full set of features for comfortable and confident gameplay. It includes a flexible aimbot with simple and clear settings that let you adapt shooting to different combat styles. The informative ESP / WallHack displays players and NPCs, helping you control the situation and make the right tactical decisions. The functionality is complemented by a refined Loot ESP that shows most in-game items: weapons, attachments, ammo, valuable loot, and other useful objects. This is especially important in the early stages of a match and under limited resources. The signature Arcane menu supports three languages — Russian, English, and Chinese, making the software convenient for players worldwide. An excellent choice for those who want to prepare in advance for the full release of PUBG Black Budget and gain an advantage already at the CBT stage.