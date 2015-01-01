Software Ancient Arena Breakout (ABI)
Private cheat Ancient for Arena Breakout Infinite — a powerful and reliable software from a trusted developer. The program combines extensive functionality and a high level of security, remaining in Undetected status for a long time. Inside, you will find a precise and highly customizable Aimbot, which is equally suitable for both Legit and Rage playstyles. Player ESP (WH) with detailed filtering allows you to separately display players, bots, and SCAVs, as well as provide important information about opponents. Loot ESP with a custom filter will help you easily find valuable items, saving your time. Additionally, the cheat includes a built-in radar, providing a tactical advantage. A special pride is the powerful StreamProof, making the software completely invisible on streams, screenshots, and videos. Perfect for streamers and content creators. If you are looking for a safe and functional cheat for ABI — Ancient will be an excellent choice!
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam, Epic Games, Arena Breakout Launcher (Global)
Aimbot (Aim)
- Enable Aimbot - enable aimbot
- Aimbot Type - aimbot working mode
- Aim Key - key to activate the function
- FOV - aimbot working radius
- Draw FOV - show aimbot working radius
- FOV Color - color of the circle showing the aimbot radius
- Smooth - smoothing aimbot movements, higher value means weaker aim
- Bone - select the body part the aimbot will aim at
- Force Bone - select an alternative body part for the aimbot
- Force Bone Key - key to hold for targeting an alternative body part
- Visible Check - fire only at targets in direct visibility
- Lock Target - lock the aimbot on the target until it is destroyed or fire is stopped
- RCS (Pitch / Yaw) - weapon recoil control system and its settings
Player ESP (WH)
- Players - show players using WH
- AI (Bots) - display bots using WH
- Scavs - show scavs (SCAVs)
- Box - ESP in the form of boxes
- Skeleton - ESP in the form of skeletons
- Health - amount of HP for ESP targets
- Line - wallhack in the form of lines
- Nickname - names of displayed characters
- Distance - distance in meters to targets
- Draw Distance - ESP working range settings
- Weapon - weapon in the hands of targets
- Ammo - amount of bullets characters have
- Price - inventory value of enemies
- Player Type - player type (Player / Scav / Bot)
- Team - show allies
- Kills - number of kills by the player
- Dead - show dead players
Loot ESP (Items)
- Loot ESP - ability to see loot locations
- Items - show items
- Containers - show containers containing loot
- Name - names of displayed objects
- Description - item descriptions
- Distance - distance to loot
- Max Distance - limit working range
- Price - value of displayed items
- Filter By Category - loot filter by categories
- Custom Filter (Search) - custom loot filter, search for items by name
- Loot Configs - ability to create different configs for loot ESP
Misc (Other Features of Ancient ABI)
- Radar - radar window for displaying players on it
- Configs - ability to save settings and share them
- Custom Colors - choose colors for almost all visual features in the Ancient cheat for ABI
- Language (English, Chinese) - software menu available in 2 languages: English and Chinese
- StreamProof - Ancient cheat for Arena Breakout is completely invisible in screenshots, videos, and streams
