Information about cheat

Private cheat Ancient for Arena Breakout Infinite — a powerful and reliable software from a trusted developer. The program combines extensive functionality and a high level of security, remaining in Undetected status for a long time. Inside, you will find a precise and highly customizable Aimbot, which is equally suitable for both Legit and Rage playstyles. Player ESP (WH) with detailed filtering allows you to separately display players, bots, and SCAVs, as well as provide important information about opponents. Loot ESP with a custom filter will help you easily find valuable items, saving your time. Additionally, the cheat includes a built-in radar, providing a tactical advantage. A special pride is the powerful StreamProof, making the software completely invisible on streams, screenshots, and videos. Perfect for streamers and content creators. If you are looking for a safe and functional cheat for ABI — Ancient will be an excellent choice!