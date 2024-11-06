Stugware Cheat for Valorant
Information about cheat
Meet the Stugware cheat for Valorant. A basic cheat with all the main features: aimbot, WH, radar. The aimbot does not have too many settings, so you will not be able to show much creativity here. You can make either a fairly weak aim for an unnoticeable game using the cheat, or a fairly strong aim, which will be similar to something like Semi-Rage. If we talk about ESP, then everything is more interesting here. In the Stugware cheat for Valorant, you will find a large number of ESP types for displaying enemies and various information about them. In addition to standard boxes and skeletons, here you will see various icons, display of spike and abilities, as well as a radar. The cheat is configured through a fairly nice menu, for aim you can select one of the available keys, and WH can be turned on / off using the Toggle Key. The software also has a radar, which is perfect for those who like to cheat as unnoticed as possible. If you are interested in this product, you can find the "Buy" button below this text.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Riot Games, Epic Games
Aimbot (Vector)
- Vector Aimbot - vector aimbot simulates human mouse movements to aim at a target
- Aimbot FOV - the size of the aimbot's working area within which it will select targets
- FOV Circle - show the size of the aiming area as a circle around the sight (aim circle)
- Smooth - the smoothness of the aimbot's movements, the higher the value, the slower and more imperceptible the aimbot will be
- Aim Key - the key that when pressed will work the aim
- Bone - select hitboxes (body parts) that the aimbot will aim at while working
Player ESP (Wallhack)
- Box ESP - WH in the form of boxes
- Corner BOX - WH in the form of corners from boxes
- Distance - distance to targets
- Skeletons - wh in the form of skeletons
- Health (Text, Bar) - show the amount of HP of players (using text or a bar)
- Shield (Text, Bar) - show the amount of armor players have (using text or a bar)
- Icons - icons of heroes that certain players play for
- Weapon - show weapons in players' hands (text)
World ESP & Misc
- Abilities - show various abilities applied to the map
- Spike - show the location of the spike (bomb)
- Radar - a radar window showing information about players
- Player ESP Toggle Key - key to turn on/off Player ESP
- World ESP Toggle Key - key to turn on/off World ESP