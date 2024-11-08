Stugware cheat usage guide for Valorant

This page contains instructions for the Stugware cheat for Valorant. This product was developed jointly with our partners from Stugware.

Software Launch Guide.

Simple step-by-step instructions:

After payment, you receive a key to activate access to the cheat. To download and use the cheat, you must completely disable Windows Defender (Real-time protection). You also need to completely disable or remove other antiviruses, if any are installed on your PC. Now download the loader to run the cheat from this link. Open the cheat loader as administrator. Activate your key. Click "Load Driver". Open the game. Click "Load Riot-Valorant" in the loader. The Stugware cheat for Valorant has been successfully launched! The cheat menu should appear automatically.

The menu is opened/closed by pressing the Insert key.

When restarting (before rebooting the PC), you do not need to press "Load Driver"!!!

What to do if software does not work?

Known issues and solutions:

Completely disable and remove all antivirus software on your PC. Antivirus software prevents cheats from working correctly.

Completely disable Windows Defender on your PC. It is “Real-time protection” that needs to be disabled.

Open Valorant without cheat and in the settings in the "Video" section, set the screen mode to " Windowed Fullscreen "

" Uninstall MSI Afterburner if it is installed on your PC. This software also prevents cheats from working. You need to remove it through "Software Uninstalling".

Removing Faceit Anticheat. The Faceit anti-cheat also interferes with the operation of cheats; you need to remove it through "Software Uninstalling".

If you have any difficulties or questions, please contact our support On our discord server

You can follow all our news and updates in Our Telegram channel.

We also recommend checking out our other Cheats for Valorant.

We look forward to your feedback and future purchases!