Private Aimbot + Wallhack for Valorant (Multihack)
Information about cheat
If you were looking for a high-quality cheat for Valorant, but at a reasonable price, then this Multihack is perfect for you. This software has a good aimbot and normal ESP. The aimbot is stable and has enough options for customization, WH works smoothly and visuals are displayed without delays or shifts. The anti-cheat bypass was also done well; considerable work has been done on the security of the product, so the chance of detecting a cheat should be minimal. We hope that we were able to interest you.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10 [ 1903, 1909, 2004, 20H1, 20H2, 21H1, 21H2, 22H2 ], Windows 11 [ 21H2, 22H2, 23H2]
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Riot Games, Epic Games
Aimbot (Legit Aim for Valorant)
- Aim Enabled - activate aimbot
- Bone - selecting body parts for aiming
- Key - bind key to activate aim
- Auto Target - automatic target change
- Aim At Team - targeting teammates
- Nearest Bone - aim at the part of the body closest to the sight
- FOV - size of the aiming working area
- Smooth - smoothness of the aimbot (higher value - smoother the aimbot)
- Draw FOV - show the size of the aiming area as a circle around the sight
- Recoil Control (RCS) - weapon recoil control system when firing
- Recoil delta
- Draw RCS Delta
- Visible Check - aim only to visible targets (not behind a wall)
Players ESP (Wallhack for Valorant)
- Player ESP - wh against players
- Skeleton - wh in the form of skeletons
- 2D Boxes - ESP in the form of boxes
- Health Bar - show the number of players' HP in the form of a bar
- Distance - distance to targets in meters
- Lines - Wallhack in the form of lines from your model to enemy models
- Team ESP - in this mode WH will also work for allies
- Visible Check - players behind the wall and in line of sight are painted in different colors
- Custom Colors - allows you to choose your own colors for visual features
- Line / Skeleton Thickness - setting the line thickness for skeletons and snaplines