Instructions for Multihack for the Game Valorant

This page provides a guide to this cheat for Valorant.

Guide How to launch a hack for Valorant correctly:

After paying for the goods, you will receive a product activation key . Download loader by this link Discord must be running, also in discord settings the in-game overlay must be activated.

Now you need to disable the antivirus and run the loader as an administrator. Insert the key received upon purchase into the loader. After the first activation of the key, the program may close. In this case, just open it again. The loader will begin preparing for launch, wait. After the appearance of "Please Run Game and wait Initialization" - start the game and wait until it loaded. After starting the game and loading the Discord overlay, you need to press F2 in the main menu of the game. The cheat has been successfully launched. The menu is the Home key.

If you have problems running the hack, then try the following steps:

Secure boot must be disabled(in BIOS).

Disable all antiviruses on your PC.

Windows Defender (Real-time Protection) must be turned off.

Delete FaceIT Anti-Cheat using software uninstalling.

Make sure that you have the right version of Windows. Our hack for Valorant only works on Windows 10 [ 1903, 1909, 2004, 20H1, 20H2, 21H1, 21H2, 22H2 ] and Windows 11 [ 21H2, 22H2, 23H2].

[ 1903, 1909, 2004, 20H1, 20H2, 21H1, 21H2, 22H2 ] and Windows 11 [ 21H2, 22H2, 23H2]. If you are going to use our cheat in combination with any spoofer, then always run the cheat first, and only after the cheat the spoofer.

Video with the launch and gameplay demonstration of the cheat for Valorant

Also, the launch process is shown in the video below.

