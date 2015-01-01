Phoenix NEON
Information about cheatPhoenix Neon for R6S is a simple and reliable product that includes visual ESP features and No Recoil. Playing with our software, you will get a huge advantage over other players, while the chance of your account being banned will be minimal, because there is nothing superfluous in the hack. In addition, buying Phoenix Neon for the rainbow, you also get Phoenix Spoofer to bypass the HWID bans in Rainbow.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10(20h1, 20h2, 21h1, 21h2, 22h2), Windows 11(21h2-22h2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam, Uplay, Epic Games
General list
- Enemy Only - esp cheat features work only against enemy players, wh does not highlight allies wh
- Spoofer - the cheat comes with a working spoofer that will help you bypass the HWID ban in the rainbow
- Player ESP - wh showing various information about players
- BOX ESP - illumination of characters behind the walls with the help of boxes, the simplest type of wallhack
- Health ESP - shows the amount of health of opponents using a bar to the right of his box
- Optimization - the cheat is perfectly optimized and will work without FPS drawdowns
- BE Bypass - our hack does an excellent job of bypassing BattleAi anti-cheat and the chance of a ban when playing will be minimal
- StreamProof - the software is not visible on recording or streaming in OBS and other programs for broadcasting and recording video
- Skeleton ESP - skeletons are drawn over the silhouettes of enemy characters
