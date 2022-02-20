PUBG MOD

Screenshot PUBG MOD_0
Screenshot PUBG MOD_1

Information about cheat

PUBG MOD - our unique development, which uses modern methods of data protection, so the cheat is the most reliable and prepared for MatchMaking

System Requirements

  • Operating system: Windows 10,11
  • Processor: Intel & AMD
  • Video card: Nvidia & AMD
  • Client: Steam, Kakao
Buy

General list

  • Recoil 80 %
  • First bullet animation removed for a good spray
  • Quick aiming
  • Enemies has Red Color
  • The colors of the clothing: T-1 - Salad T-2 - Pink T-3 - Blue
  • No grass
  • Grey floor
  • Improved sounds
  • The weather is always clear, there are no shadows of objects, bright lights in the buildings