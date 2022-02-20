Private WH for Lost Light (Chams for Players and Loot)

Information about cheat

We present to you an excellent product for the game Lost Light. Chams for Lost Light are as simple and stable as the legendary chams for Tarkov. Using this software you will be able to see all players and loot through walls. The focus during the development of this product was on safety and quality, so the chance of a ban will be minimal. In addition, the software does not give you too much of an advantage, so you won’t lose interest in the game. Also, using this cheat does not reduce your FPS in the game and does not cause crashes. We hope you like this product!