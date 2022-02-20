Private Software for Gray Zone Warfare
Information about cheat
We present to your attention our first product for the game Gray Zone Warfare, released literally on the same day as the game. In the future, this software will develop and gain much more capabilities. But now there is a base in the form of ESP and speedhack. The software is as safe as possible, because it is made using External technology and interaction with game files is minimized. In general, the current functionality already gives a good advantage and allows you to dominate other players. In subsequent updates this product will be significantly improved and supplemented. Good luck to all!
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10 2004 - 21H2, Windows 11 21H2
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
ESP for Gray Zone Warfare
- Player ESP (WH)
- Skeleton ESP (Wallhack in the form of skeletons)
- Distance ESP (Distance to enemies)
- Max Distance (Limit Wallhack Range)
- Team Check (Allies highlighted with blue color)
Aim for Gray Zone Warfare
- Vectored Aimbot
- Aim Key (Select a key to activate the aim)
- FOV (Aimbot operating radius)
- FOV Circle (Show aiming radius using a circle)
- Aim Distance (Aim Range)
- Smooth (Smooth movement of the aim)
Misc (Other Features)
- Speedhack (Increase movement speed)
- Speed Amount (Speed increase value)
- Crosshair (Static sight)