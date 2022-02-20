Phoenix Neon for Farlight 84
Information about cheat
We present to your attention the Neon cheat from the Phoenix team for Farlight 84. We noticed that this game has gained some popularity and there is a demand for cheats for it, so we decided to release software for it. Phoenix Neon for Farlight 84 is a simple WH(ESP) and nothing more. Low ban chance, high performance and the lowest price on the market: these words perfectly describe our new product. In the future, the software will be updated and developed, so do not miss the opportunity to purchase it now, while the price is so pleasant and affordable.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam, Epic Games
Player ESP(WH)
- Wallhack - the ability to see players and various information about them through walls and other obstacles
- Skeleton - wh in the form of skeletons drawn on top of character models
- Health ESP - shows the amount of HP of enemies
- Name ESP - shows nicknames of other players
- Enemy Only - ESP only works on enemies