Information about cheat

Mason — a powerful and practical private cheat for Caliber, created for confident mission completion and full control of the battlefield. The software combines essential functionality, high accuracy, and excellent optimization, making it accessible for a wide range of players. At the core of its combat features is a smooth and highly accurate aimbot that helps you consistently hit targets and greatly simplifies difficult missions. The aim works neatly and naturally, without overloading gameplay and maintaining comfort. ESP / WallHack follows Mason’s signature style and displays all key information needed to understand what is happening on the map. You will always be aware of enemy positions and important objects, allowing you to plan actions in advance and avoid unexpected situations. A special low-resource mode is included — a useful option for systems with limited performance. The minimalist menu is convenient to use and does not distract from gameplay. Optional Stream Proof protection is also available, hiding visuals from recordings. Mason is an accessible and well-balanced solution for confident victories in Caliber.