Mason — a powerful and practical private cheat for Caliber, created for confident mission completion and full control of the battlefield. The software combines essential functionality, high accuracy, and excellent optimization, making it accessible for a wide range of players. At the core of its combat features is a smooth and highly accurate aimbot that helps you consistently hit targets and greatly simplifies difficult missions. The aim works neatly and naturally, without overloading gameplay and maintaining comfort. ESP / WallHack follows Mason’s signature style and displays all key information needed to understand what is happening on the map. You will always be aware of enemy positions and important objects, allowing you to plan actions in advance and avoid unexpected situations. A special low-resource mode is included — a useful option for systems with limited performance. The minimalist menu is convenient to use and does not distract from gameplay. Optional Stream Proof protection is also available, hiding visuals from recordings. Mason is an accessible and well-balanced solution for confident victories in Caliber.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam, Caliber Launcher
Aimbot (Aim Assist)
- Enabled - enables or disables the aim assist
- Aim Key - assigns the key to activate aim assist
- Aim Radius - sets the radius within which targets are acquired
- Aim Precision - adjusts the smoothness and accuracy of aiming at the target
- Aim Spot - selects the body part to aim at (head or chest)
- Auto Switch - automatically switches to the next target within the aim radius
Players ESP (WH)
- Enabled - enables visual ESP on enemies
- Box - displays a 2D box around enemy models
- Snaplines - shows lines from the screen to enemies
- Player Role - displays the enemy’s role or class
- Weapon - shows the weapon the enemy is holding
- Health - displays enemy health levels
- Distance - shows the distance to the enemy
- Ignore Team - disables ESP and aim for teammates
- Max Distance - maximum distance for displaying enemies
- Ignore Player on Crosshair - adds the player currently under the crosshair to the ignore list
- Clear Ignore List - clears the ignored players list
Other Mason Caliber Features
- Menu Key - assigns the key to open the program menu
- Save CPU - reduces CPU load by optimizing performance
- Show Crosshair - displays a static crosshair in the center of the screen
- Show Aim FOV - shows the activation radius of aim assist on screen
- StreamProof - optional protection against recording (the software is not visible in screenshots, videos, or streams)
