Bloodhunt private cheat
Information about cheat
This game has recently been released, so we are ready to present you cheats for Bloodhunt. This product is designedtogether with our partners from Softhub. The cheat has all the necessary features: aimbot, esp, radar and convenientmenu to set up features during the game. The hack reliably bypasses the EAC anti-cheat and is now completely safe. There are not so many cheats for Bloodhunt so far, so do not pass by, because this product is one ofthe best.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10(1809-21h2) & Windows 11
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam, Epic Games
Select a tariff using the slider
Aimbot
- Bone - select the hitbox that the aim will work on
- Use Mouse - aimbot operation mode via mouse. More secure and legitimate option for the aimbot
- Fov - setting the radius of the aim
- Smooth - smoothness of the aimbot's movements. More value - slower and smoother aiming
- Prediction - allows the aimbot to predict the movements of moving targets and hit them better
- Draw FOV - show the radius of the aimbot as a circle around the sight
- Aim Priority - shows which point the aimbot will point to before firing
ESP
- 2D Box - show players behind walls and obstacles using boxes
- Health ESP - gives information about the amount of health of opponents using a bar near the character models
- Skeleton - highlights enemies by drawing skeletons on top of their models
- Names - show nicknames of other players
- Eye Direction - shows the directions of the players' views
- Draw Bots - activates esp on bots
- Draw NPC - includes wallhack on civilians
- Snaplines - lines that connect your model with the models of other players
- Distance - shows the distance to the targets in meters
Loot
- Uncommon - highlights uncommon items
- Common - Highlights common items
- Rare - Shows rare items
- Epic - Shows epic items
- Legendary - Shows legendary items
Misc
- No Recoil - Disable weapon recoil when firing
- No Spread - disables the spread of projectiles when firing
- No Sway - disables camera shake when shooting and moving
- Radar - Adds a radar to the top left of the screen. The radar shows the location of other players
- Colors - the ability to customize the colors of visual features to your choice
- Keys - key binding to activate certain functions