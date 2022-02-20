Superior Hack for BattleBit Remastered
Information about cheat
You liked the first cheat for BattleBit Remastered from our store, so we decided to release another one for sale. Cheats from the Superior series are the standard of quality, include many features and are made in an excellent design. This product meets all the standards of this line: a beautiful menu, previews for ESP features, aimbot and MISC. The cheat is equipped with a reliable bypass of the EAC anti-cheat and the chance of a ban is reduced to the maximum possible minimum. So if you want to notably flirt in BattleBeat with cheats, then do not pass by and study this cheat in as much detail as possible, it will not leave you indifferent!
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Aimbot
- Enable - enable cheat
- Switch Target - change target for aim
- Aim Bone - choice of body part for aiming
- Draw Fov - show aim area
- Draw Crosshair - draws a crosshair in the center of the screen
ESP(Wallhack)
- Box ESP - draws boxes around the enemy
- Box Corner - draws corner around the enemy
- Name ESP - show player nicknames
- Distance - shows distance to enemies
- HP ESP - allows you to see the health of the enemy
- Skeleton - display enemy skeleton
- Knocked - show knocked players
- Team Check - shows groups of teammates
- Max Distance - maximum distance of ESP
Misc
- AirStuck - hangs in the air, you can run through the air
- Auto Bolt Reload - auto reload bolt rifles
- Instant ADS - no delay before opening the sight on the RMB
- Automatic Weapon - automatic firing mode
- No Recoil - disable recoil
- Recoil Value - return value in percent
- Custom Binds - choice of keys for cheat operation
- Custom Colors - customization of cheat colors
- ESP Preview - esp preview in cheat menu
- CFG - system for saving settings