Proper launch and tips for using cheat for BattleBit Remastered

This page provides instructions for activating and running this software



How to Download and Run the BattleBit Remastered Cheat?

After a successful purchase at the Wh-Satano cheats store, you will receive a key to activate the subscription for the BattleBit Remastered cheat. Now you need to prepare for downloading and running the software: Make sure to disable all antivirus and Windows Defender, as they can interfere with the proper functioning of the software.

We strongly recommend disabling Windows Defender using the program Defender Control. This is the only way to guarantee the complete deactivation of Windows Defender. You can download Defender Control from this link . Now download the cheat loader from this link . To download the loader, you must enter your key. Place the downloaded file in a separate folder. Make sure the game is completely closed before launching. Running the cheat while the game is running is strictly prohibited! Launch the downloaded cheat loader as an administrator. Insert and activate the key you received after purchase. If the loader closes, a new one will appear next to it. Launch the new file. Insert the key into the new loader. Wait until the cheat prompts you to launch the game (Waiting for game). Enter the game and press the F2 key in the main menu to inject the cheat menu. The cheat menu can be toggled using the Insert key.

When using this cheat, it is prohibited to run Resource Monitor / Process Hacker or any other software for analysis and debugging. This will lead to your key being banned.

Information about hotkeys and some BTR cheat features:

To show/hide the cheat menu, use the Insert key. If desired, you can change this key in the Config tab.

Panic Key - F11 . Pressing the Panic Key turns off the cheat and completely unloads it from memory. Use the Panic Key if you've changed your mind about using the cheat but don't want to restart your PC. You can also reassign this key in the Config tab.

. Pressing the Panic Key turns off the cheat and completely unloads it from memory. Use the Panic Key if you've changed your mind about using the cheat but don't want to restart your PC. You can also reassign this key in the Config tab. The cheat has a configuration system and the ability to save your settings. To save your settings, click on Save in the Config tab. To load these settings, you will need to click on Load the next time you start the cheat.

What to Do If the BattleBit Remastered Cheat Doesn't Work?

The most common issue is having an antivirus or Windows Defender enabled. Double-check this aspect.

Disabling Windows Defender ( Click here to open )

To ensure the proper functioning of the cheat and loader, you should disable UAC. To do this, type UAC in the Windows search, open "Change User Account Control settings," and move the slider to the lowest position.

It is worth mentioning that we do not recommend using cheats on your main account if you value it. Even if the cheat has been undetected for a long time, this can change at any moment. Therefore, it is advisable to use separate accounts for playing with cheats to avoid any regrets.

