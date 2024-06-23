Byster Rage for ABI (Booster)

Information about cheat

We are finally happy to introduce you to a new product for Arena Breakout - Byster Rage. This software is perfect for fans of Rage cheats with a large number of powerful types of hacking. ABI is protected by a fairly powerful anti-cheat, so there are not as many cheats here as in other games. Therefore, it is even more difficult to find full-fledged RAGE software here. In the Full version of the Byster product, you will find a powerful aimbot with a large number of settings, Wallhack for displaying players, bots, corpses, loot and other objects, as well as exploits in the form of a speedhack, instant search for items and other little things. In addition, this hack also includes a built-in spoofer and cleaner, this is necessary to bypass Shadow and HWID bans. You will find a full list of features below. You can best appreciate this cheat by trying it in the game - we hope that you will do so. Enjoy the game!

System Requirements

  • Operating system: Windows 10 (22H2), Windows 11 (22H2, 23H2)
  • Processor: Intel & AMD
  • Video card: Nvidia & AMD
  • Client: Arena Breakout Launcher, Steam

AIM for ABI (Rage)

  • Enable - you can enable/disable different types of aimbot
  • Vector Aimbot - vector aimbot, simulates human mouse movements
  • pSilent Aimbot (Perfect) - a powerful type of aimbot, bullets fly to the target, but the sight and camera do not move, Perfect Silent Aim is not visible in demos
  • Silent Aimbot - a powerful type of aim, bullets hit targets, but the sight and camera do not move, can be seen (Rage)
  • Projectile Aimbot - aimbot for projectiles and throwing weapons
  • Through Wall - if activated, the aim will select targets behind walls
  • FOV - the size of the aimbot's working area
  • Draw FOV - show aim FOV as a circle around the sight
  • Smooth (for Vector) - smoothness of vector aim movements
  • Max Distance - aim range
  • Recoil Control - recoil control, works while aiming, you can set the degree of control
  • Instant Kill - instant kill/hit, bullets instantly hit the target
  • Aim Key - a key to activate aim, a separate key for each type of aim

Wallhack for ABI

  • Player ESP - wallhack for displaying players
  • Bots ESP - wallhack for displaying bots
  • Max Distance - setting the range of Wallhack
  • Name - show player nicknames and bot names
  • Box - WH in the form of boxes
  • Armor - show characters armor
  • Level - players level
  • Skeleton - wallhack in the form of skeletons
  • Health - show the amount of health of enemies
  • Weapon - weapons in the hands of opponents
  • Ammo - the amount of ammo in the opponents' reserve
  • Price - cost of characters inventory
  • Distance - distance to targets

Loot ESP (General)

  • Items ESP - show items using ESP
  • Corpses ESP - Show corpses using ESP
  • Containers ESP - display containers with loot
  • Name - names of displayed items
  • Price - price of items
  • Min Price Filter - filter items by minimum price
  • Distance - distance to objects
  • Max Distance - limitation of the operating range of Items ESP
  • Quest Items - show quest items separately
  • Show Items in Containers - show items inside containers
  • Filter By Categories - filter displayed items by category
  • Price Indicator - show the cost of your inventory
  • Price Tooltip - show item price when hovering over it in inventory

Loot ESP Categories

  • Weapon - firearms, melee weapons
  • Weapon Adapter - modules for weapons
  • Ammo - ammunition
  • Armor - show armor
  • Recovery - items for healing
  • My Bag - bags, backpacks
  • Vest Bag - tactical Load Carrying Vest
  • Loot Container - containers with loot inside
  • Avatar - avatars
  • Safe
  • Pocket - pockets
  • Badge
  • Other Items - other loot

Misc (Exploits and other)

  • Instant Search - instant search in containers
  • No Visor - disable the visual effect of the helmet visor
  • Speedhack - speed up movement speed
  • Ammo Indicator - show the amount of ammo you have in your weapon
  • Toggle Keys (Aimbot / ESP / Menu) - allows you to bind keys to activate any functions in the cheat
  • Menu Scale - render scale in the Byster software menu
  • CFG System - system for saving and loading settings
  • Built-In Spoofer - built-in HWID-spoofer to help bypass the ban
  • Built-In Cleaner - built-in cleaner for cleaning traces after using hacks and getting banned
  • Tips to bypass the ban - tips in the loader to bypass / prevent getting a ban
  • Custom Colors for ESP - you can customize the colors to your taste for all visual elements in Byster software