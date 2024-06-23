Byster Rage for ABI (Booster)
Information about cheat
We are finally happy to introduce you to a new product for Arena Breakout - Byster Rage. This software is perfect for fans of Rage cheats with a large number of powerful types of hacking. ABI is protected by a fairly powerful anti-cheat, so there are not as many cheats here as in other games. Therefore, it is even more difficult to find full-fledged RAGE software here. In the Full version of the Byster product, you will find a powerful aimbot with a large number of settings, Wallhack for displaying players, bots, corpses, loot and other objects, as well as exploits in the form of a speedhack, instant search for items and other little things. In addition, this hack also includes a built-in spoofer and cleaner, this is necessary to bypass Shadow and HWID bans. You will find a full list of features below. You can best appreciate this cheat by trying it in the game - we hope that you will do so. Enjoy the game!
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10 (22H2), Windows 11 (22H2, 23H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Arena Breakout Launcher, Steam
AIM for ABI (Rage)
- Enable - you can enable/disable different types of aimbot
- Vector Aimbot - vector aimbot, simulates human mouse movements
- pSilent Aimbot (Perfect) - a powerful type of aimbot, bullets fly to the target, but the sight and camera do not move, Perfect Silent Aim is not visible in demos
- Silent Aimbot - a powerful type of aim, bullets hit targets, but the sight and camera do not move, can be seen (Rage)
- Projectile Aimbot - aimbot for projectiles and throwing weapons
- Through Wall - if activated, the aim will select targets behind walls
- FOV - the size of the aimbot's working area
- Draw FOV - show aim FOV as a circle around the sight
- Smooth (for Vector) - smoothness of vector aim movements
- Max Distance - aim range
- Recoil Control - recoil control, works while aiming, you can set the degree of control
- Instant Kill - instant kill/hit, bullets instantly hit the target
- Aim Key - a key to activate aim, a separate key for each type of aim
Wallhack for ABI
- Player ESP - wallhack for displaying players
- Bots ESP - wallhack for displaying bots
- Max Distance - setting the range of Wallhack
- Name - show player nicknames and bot names
- Box - WH in the form of boxes
- Armor - show characters armor
- Level - players level
- Skeleton - wallhack in the form of skeletons
- Health - show the amount of health of enemies
- Weapon - weapons in the hands of opponents
- Ammo - the amount of ammo in the opponents' reserve
- Price - cost of characters inventory
- Distance - distance to targets
Loot ESP (General)
- Items ESP - show items using ESP
- Corpses ESP - Show corpses using ESP
- Containers ESP - display containers with loot
- Name - names of displayed items
- Price - price of items
- Min Price Filter - filter items by minimum price
- Distance - distance to objects
- Max Distance - limitation of the operating range of Items ESP
- Quest Items - show quest items separately
- Show Items in Containers - show items inside containers
- Filter By Categories - filter displayed items by category
- Price Indicator - show the cost of your inventory
- Price Tooltip - show item price when hovering over it in inventory
Loot ESP Categories
- Weapon - firearms, melee weapons
- Weapon Adapter - modules for weapons
- Ammo - ammunition
- Armor - show armor
- Recovery - items for healing
- My Bag - bags, backpacks
- Vest Bag - tactical Load Carrying Vest
- Loot Container - containers with loot inside
- Avatar - avatars
- Safe
- Pocket - pockets
- Badge
- Other Items - other loot
Misc (Exploits and other)
- Instant Search - instant search in containers
- No Visor - disable the visual effect of the helmet visor
- Speedhack - speed up movement speed
- Ammo Indicator - show the amount of ammo you have in your weapon
- Toggle Keys (Aimbot / ESP / Menu) - allows you to bind keys to activate any functions in the cheat
- Menu Scale - render scale in the Byster software menu
- CFG System - system for saving and loading settings
- Built-In Spoofer - built-in HWID-spoofer to help bypass the ban
- Built-In Cleaner - built-in cleaner for cleaning traces after using hacks and getting banned
- Tips to bypass the ban - tips in the loader to bypass / prevent getting a ban
- Custom Colors for ESP - you can customize the colors to your taste for all visual elements in Byster software