Phoenix Apex Legends Macros (Recoil Script for Apex)

It's time to show you our new development - Phoenix private macros for Apex Legends. Recently, it has become more difficult to develop stable and undetected cheats for Apex, so we decided to add a safer product to our range. Our macros are a revolutionary solution in the world of apex scripts and macros. Everything is launched and configured through a convenient menu, works with all weapons and with all models of computer mice. So our program is very easy to use. Phoenix Macros for Apex Legends allow you to gain an advantage in the game with minimal risk of your account being banned. In addition, we sell our program at a very affordable price and provide a working Phoenix Spoofer to everyone who needs it to bypass and prevent the HWID ban in the apex.