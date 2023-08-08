How to download cheats for Valorant. What to do if the cheat for Valorant does not work?

This page contains instructions for running this cheat for Valorant.

How to download and a cheat with ESP and AIM for Valorant?

After paying for the product in our store, you will receive a license key to activate the subscription to the cheat. Before downloading the cheat loader, it is recommended to disable Windows Defender (Real-time protection) and other antiviruses (Nord, Kaspersky, etc., if they are installed on your PC.

You should also go into the game and set the screen mode to "Borderless", because the cheat does not work in the fullscreen mode. Download the loader to run the cheat using this link. Register in the cheat using your key. Or sign in with an existing account. Download and install Medal. This program will be needed to run the cheat. You can download Medal by this link. Now you need to go into the Medal settings and set the following settings:



To make it easier to view the screenshot above, right-click on it and select "Open image in new tab". Now you need to click "Launch" in the cheat loader window. After a little loading, a box will appear that says "loaded". Now you need to run Valorant. Launch the game. After loading the game to the main menu, minimize Valorant and click "Ok" in the box with the text "Injected". Cheat started successfully. A cheat menu will appear in front of you. The key to open the menu is Insert.

Video guide Aim + ESP cheat for Valorant:

Why can the software for Valorant not work or run?

The most common issue is antivirus or Windows Defender being enabled. Check this point again.

Disabling Windows Defender ( Click here to open )

We strongly recommend disabling Windows Defender using the Defender Control software, this is the only way to guarantee 100% disabling of Windows Defender. You can download Defender Control at this link .

using the software, this is the only way to guarantee 100% disabling of Windows Defender. You can download Defender Control at this link . It is also recommended to remove all extraneous anti-cheats that are not related to Valorant from the computer. Faceit Anticheat and others. You need to remove anti-cheats through " Software Uninstalling ".

". Make sure your Windows is supported by the cheat. This software works only on Windows 10. The cheat will not work on Windows 11.

For the correct operation of the software, you also need to install DirectX, .NET Frameworks and Visual C++ of the appropriate version. You can download DirectX follow this link , .Net Frameworks this link and Visual C++ this one.

If you have any difficulties or questions, please contact our support In Our Discord server

You can follow all our news and updates in Our Telegram channel.

Enjoy the game, we are waiting for your next purchases and good reviews!