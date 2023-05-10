How and where to download the Superior Cheat for Tarkov by Wh-Satano?

How to download and run Escape From Tarkov cheat:

After successful payment for the cheat in the Wh-Satano cheat store, you will receive a key to activate the subscription to the cheat. Now you need to prepare to download and run the software: Be sure to disable all antiviruses and Windows Defender, as this prevents the software from working correctly;

We strongly recommend disabling Windows Defender using the Defender Control program, this is the only way to guarantee 100% disabling of Windows Defender. You can download Defender Control at this link . Place the downloaded file in a separate folder. Now download cheat loader from this link . To download, you will need to enter your key. Make sure the game is completely closed before launching. Running a cheat while the game is running is strictly prohibited! Run the downloaded cheat loader as an administrator. Insert and activate the key received after purchase. If the loader closes, a new one will appear next to it. Run a new file. Insert the key into the new loader. Wait for the cheat to ask you to start the game (Waiting for game). Go into the game and press the F5 key in the main menu. The cheat menu is called up and hidden by the Insert key.

When using this cheat, it is prohibited to run Resource Monitor / Process Hacker or any other software for analysis and debugging. This will lead to your key being banned.

Information about hotkeys and some cheat features:

To show/hide the cheat menu, use the Home key. If desired, you can change this key in the Config tab.

key. If desired, you can change this key in the Config tab. Panic Key - F11 . Pressing the Panic Key turns off the cheat and completely unloads it from memory. Use the Panic Key if you've changed your mind about using the cheat but don't want to restart your PC. You can also reassign this key in the Config tab.

. Pressing the Panic Key turns off the cheat and completely unloads it from memory. Use the Panic Key if you've changed your mind about using the cheat but don't want to restart your PC. You can also reassign this key in the Config tab. Battle Key - F2. Pressing the Battle Key activates the so-called Combat Mode (Battle Mode). In this mode, the cheat's ESP will only show players, and all unnecessary elements will disappear from the screen (loot, cities, etc.).

The cheat has a configuration system and the ability to save your settings. To save your settings, click on Save in the Config tab. To load these settings, you will need to click on Load the next time you start the cheat.

What should I do if the EFT cheat doesn't work?

The most common issue is antivirus or Windows Defender being enabled. Check this point again.

Disabling Windows Defender ( Click here to open )

UAC should also be disabled for the cheat and loader to work properly. To do this, you need to enter UAC in the Windows search, open "Change User Account Control settings" and move the slider to the lowest position.

It should be said that we do not recommend using cheats on your main account if this account is dear to you. Even if the cheat is in the Undetected status for a long time, this can change at any time. Therefore, to play with cheats, you should create separate accounts so that you have nothing to regret later.

To run the cheat, you must also disable Reputation-based Protection. Open the start(windows) menu and search for “Reputation-Based Protection.” Open this window.

In the window that opens, disable all options.



Video showcasing Gameplay with EFT Software: