Guide for launching Rage cheat for Escape From Tarkov

This page provides detailed instructions for launching this cheat.

Instructions for launching the rage multihack for Escape From Tarkov:

After paying for the goods, you will receive a license key for the cheat activation. Before downloading and running the software, disable WIndows Defender (Real-time Protection), because the antivirus prevents the download of cheat files and its correct operation. Download cheat loader file by this link . To load the loader, you will need to enter the key. Now you need to disable the antivirus (if you didn't this before) and run the downloaded loader as an administrator. You will see a window with a field for entering the key. Paste the key you received upon purchase into the "license key" field and click "Activate". After a brief load, you will see "Successfully activated" and another window will appear in front of you. Here you can see the status of the cheat, the date of the last update and the number of days you have left. To activate the software, you must click "Inject". After clicking "Inject" a black box will appear telling you to start the game. Launch Escape From Tarkov via BSG Launcher, wait for the main menu to fully load. Minimize the game and press the "Enter" key in the black window. If the injection is successful, the black window will disappear. Let's restart the game. The cheat menu will appear in the game in 10-15 seconds.

Key to call Menu -

When using this cheat, it is prohibited to run Resource Monitor / Process Hacker or any other software for analysis and debugging. This will lead to your key being banned.

Video showing the launch of the Tarkov cheat + gameplay:

Possible EFT hack issues and solutions:

Unspected error - if this error occurs, just restart the cheat loader several times.

Unrecognized response - if you see this message, try launching the software loader using VPN.

If something goes wrong, double-check that you have disabled Windows Defender and other antiviruses. Antiviruses interfere with both downloading cheat files and its further correct operation.

Disabling Windows Defender ( Click here to open )

Make sure you have the correct version of Windows installed. EFT Rage Cheat only works with Windows 10 (20h1, 20h2, 21h1, 21h2, 22h2) and Windows 11 (21H2, 22h2, 23h2).

We also recommend disabling UAC to prevent possible problems.

It's also worth noting that the EFT Rage Hack will not work on your PC if you have an AMD FX or Intel Xeon processor.

Your processor must support AVX2 instructions. If your CPU doesn't support AVX2, unfortunately, the software will not work for you. You can check if your processor supports AVX2 by downloading the free program CPU-Z. If "AVX2" is listed under the Instructions section, the cheat will work for you. AVX2 is supported by most modern processors for laptops and PCs released after 2014.

To run the cheat, you must also disable Reputation-based Protection. Open the start(windows) menu and search for “Reputation-Based Protection.” Open this window.

In the window that opens, disable all options.

