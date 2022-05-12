Private Hack for Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt - Launch guide

This page provides instructions for launching and activating the cheat for Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt.



After paying for the goods, you will receive a product activation key (cheat).

Download loader by this link

Now you need to disable the antivirus and run the loader as an administrator.

Insert the key received upon purchase into the loader. After the first activation of the key, the program may close. In this case, just open it again.

The loader will begin preparing for launch, wait.

After the appearance of "If Game Initialized - Press any key to continue" - start the game dx11 and wait until it loaded.

Wait for the game to fully launch and load. Next, minimize the game window and press Enter in the loader.

You will see the inscription SUCCESS, after the software window closes. The cheat has been successfully launched. The menu is the Home key.



Secure boot must be disabled(in BIOS).

Windows Defender(Real-Time Protection) and Smart Screen must be disabled.

Delete faceit AC, Vanguard AC.(Using Software Uninstalling) Make sure you are running the game through DirectX 11. Make sure that you have the right version of Windows. This software only works on Windows 10 [1903, 1909, 2004, 20 H1, 20 H2, 21 H1, 21H2].

Also, the launch process is shown in the video below.If you have problems running the hack, then try the following steps:

Video with the launch and demonstration of the cheat Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt: