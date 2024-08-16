Instructions for using GHOST software for ABI

This page contains instructions for private GHOST cheat for Arena Breakout Infinite.

Detailed Guide to Launching the GHOST Software:

Removing Antivirus Programs and Disabling Windows Defender. Remove any antivirus programs: Open "Control Panel". Go to the "Programs and Features" section. Find the installed antivirus programs, select them, and click "Uninstall". Completely disable Windows Defender: Open "Settings" (press Win + I). Go to the "Update & Security" section. Select "Windows Security" and open "Virus & threat protection". Click "Manage settings" under the "Virus & threat protection settings" section. Uncheck all the boxes. You can also disable Windows Defender using Defender Control, which ensures 100% deactivation of Windows Defender. You can download Defender Control via this link . Disabling Core Isolation. Open "Settings" (press Win + I). Go to the "Update & Security" section. Select "Windows Security" and open "Device security". Click on "Core isolation" and turn off all features. Downloading and Launching the Loader. Download the loader via this link . Launch the loader: Open the downloaded file. In the loader window, there will be a "key:" prompt. Paste your key and press Enter. Wait for the additional files to download: The loader will automatically start downloading the necessary files. Just wait for the process to complete. Launching the Game and Injecting the Software. When the loader displays "Open Game", launch your game. A sound signal should be heard: After the game starts, a sound signal will indicate that the software has successfully launched. Open the software menu: - Press the "END" key on your keyboard.

The cheat has been successfully launched. Configure it to your preference and enjoy the game!

Video of the Launch and Gameplay:

We look forward to your feedback and future purchases!