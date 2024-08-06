Farlight Multihack Launch Guide

This page contains instructions for Aimbot + ESP cheat for Farlight 84.

How to download and run a cheat for FL4?

Step-by-step description of the software launch process:

After paying for the product, you will receive a product (cheat) activation key . Download the software loader using this link . Make sure that the game is not running before launching the loader, otherwise there is a risk of blocking! Now you need to disable the antivirus and launch the downloaded loader as administrator. Insert the key you received upon purchase into the loader. (After the first activation of the key, the loader may close, you will have to start it again.) The loader will begin preparing for launch, the sign that you can proceed to injection will be the message "Press start game and press F2 in main menu, have fun :)". The loader will also make a sound signal and close. Start the game and wait until the main menu is fully loaded. In the main menu, press the F2 key. The cheat has been successfully launched. The menu is called by the Home key.

Video demonstration of software:

What to do if Cheat doesn't work:

Secure boot must be disabled(in BIOS).

Disable all antiviruses on your PC.

Windows Defender (Real-time Protection) must be turned off.

Delete FaceIT Anti-Cheat and Riot Vanguard(Valorant AC) using software uninstalling.

Make sure that you have the right version of Windows. This software only works on Windows 10 [1903, 1909, 2004, 20 H1, 20 H2, 21 H1, 21H2, 22H2] .

. If you are going to use our hack together with any spoofer, then always run the cheat first, and only then the spoofer. Since our cheat is tied to the data on your PC, and the spoofer changes them, then after launching the spoofer you will not be able to launch the software.

If you have any difficulties or questions, please contact our support On our discord server

You can follow all our news and updates in Our Telegram channel.

We look forward to your feedback and future purchases!