Instructions for Phoenix Hack VALORANT launch and use of the cheat

TInstructions for launching and activating Phoenix Hack Valorant Aimbot.

After paying for the goods, you will receive a product activation key. Download the cheat loader here. Launch downloaded file. When you start bot first time your pc will be restarted. You will also see an error that you need to install the program. After clicking OK, a link to download the program will open. Install it. Choose 2(Settings) to configure cheat. Site with config will be opened. Set sensivity and color same as in your valorant settings. Save config. Choose 1(Start) to launch cheat. Start Valorant after Successful launch. The cheat will be active in the game. If you change the settings on the site during the game - press F9 in the game.

What to do if Aimbot for Valorant doesn't work?

The most common reason why an aimbot might not work is virtualization. You need to enable CPU virtualization in the BIOS.

In the display options, you need to select the maximum resolution available for your monitor. The same resolution should be in the settings in Valorant.

For the cheat to work correctly, be sure to disable Windows Defender (Real-time protection) and other antiviruses, if they are installed on your PC;

Screen Scale should be 100%.

If everything starts correctly, but the Aimbot does not work (although the triggerbot, for example, works), then you need to close the game, restart the cheat and select 4, and then select your current mouse, then the aim will work.

It is also worth noting that this software for Valorant only works on Windows 10. Therefore, if you have Windows 11, then the cheat will not work for you.

In addition, Secure Boot may also cause problems. You need to go into Bios and disable Secure Boot.

Video with the launch and demonstration of the hack:

