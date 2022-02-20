Buy ESP(Wallhack) + Aimbot for War Thunder

Information about cheat

We present to your attention a new product in our store: a private cheat for War Thunder. The new software includes aimbot and wh, is perfectly optimized and will work stably on any PC. A reliable anti-cheat bypass allows you to play both the arcade version and the version of the game protected by the EAC anti-cheat. You will also have access to all game modes: from arcade battles to realistic ones. Only ESP hack for War Thunder(Without Aimbot).

System Requirements

  • Operating system: Windows 10(20h1, 20h2, 21h1, 21h2), Windows 11(21h2)
  • Processor: Intel & AMD
  • Video card: Nvidia & AMD
  • Client: Steam, War Thunder Launcher

ESP for War Thunder (Wallhack)

  • Wallhack(WH) against Tanks and Planes
  • Box ESP (Tank & Plane)
  • Tank Names / Plane Names
  • Tank / Plane Distance
  • Show Prediction Circles (Tracers)
  • Visible Check
  • Tank Reload Bar
  • Tank Chams (crew, engine, fuel, ammo)
  • Max Distance
  • Tank / Plane Type

Aimbot for War Thunder (WT Aim)

  • Aimbot
  • Change Aim key
  • Prediction

WT Colors settings for WH (ESP)

  • Visible / Invisible Tank Colour
  • Visible / Invisible Plane Colour
  • Prediction Circle Color
  • Separate Color for each tank type
  • Separate Color for each plane type

Misc (Extra War Thunder Cheat Features)

  • Bomb Prediction (tells you when to drop bomb)
  • Bomb Prediction (tab displaying number of enemies and their tank/plane types)
  • OBS ByPass / StreamProof (The cheat is not visible on the recording/stream)
  • Cheat Works in all game modes