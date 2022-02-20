Buy ESP(Wallhack) + Aimbot for War Thunder
Information about cheat
We present to your attention a new product in our store: a private cheat for War Thunder. The new software includes aimbot and wh, is perfectly optimized and will work stably on any PC. A reliable anti-cheat bypass allows you to play both the arcade version and the version of the game protected by the EAC anti-cheat. You will also have access to all game modes: from arcade battles to realistic ones. Only ESP hack for War Thunder(Without Aimbot).
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10(20h1, 20h2, 21h1, 21h2), Windows 11(21h2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam, War Thunder Launcher
ESP for War Thunder (Wallhack)
- Wallhack(WH) against Tanks and Planes
- Box ESP (Tank & Plane)
- Tank Names / Plane Names
- Tank / Plane Distance
- Show Prediction Circles (Tracers)
- Visible Check
- Tank Reload Bar
- Tank Chams (crew, engine, fuel, ammo)
- Max Distance
- Tank / Plane Type
Aimbot for War Thunder (WT Aim)
- Aimbot
- Change Aim key
- Prediction
WT Colors settings for WH (ESP)
- Visible / Invisible Tank Colour
- Visible / Invisible Plane Colour
- Prediction Circle Color
- Separate Color for each tank type
- Separate Color for each plane type
Misc (Extra War Thunder Cheat Features)
- Bomb Prediction (tells you when to drop bomb)
- Bomb Prediction (tab displaying number of enemies and their tank/plane types)
- OBS ByPass / StreamProof (The cheat is not visible on the recording/stream)
- Cheat Works in all game modes